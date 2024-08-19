George Santos Pleads Guilty In Federal Corruption Case

Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud on Monday following his expulsion from the House of Representatives in December of 2023, according to The New York Times.

Santos pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud after facing 23 charges from October of 2023 that ranged from campaign finance fraud to identity theft, the NYT reported. Santos’ expulsion in December narrowed the already slim Republican majority to just two seats, drawing criticism from swing-district New York Republicans who are facing tough reelection bids in November. (RELATED: Vulnerable Dems Voted To Boot George Santos. It’s A Different Story With Their Fellow Democrat Indicted For Bribery)

Santos had previously entered a not guilty plea in May on a 13 count indictment for charges related to wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements to the House of Representatives and theft of public funds.

New York Republicans Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick LaLota, Brandon Williams and Mike Lawler, all who are facing competitive challenges in November, came out against Santos in a statement on Sunday ahead of the guilty plea.

“Ten months ago, in the interest of justice and as representatives from New York, we led the charge to expel serial fraudster George Santos from the House of Representatives,” the lawmakers said in the statement. “Now, as reports emerge that Santos is in discussions with prosecutors regarding a plea deal, it is essential that justice continues to be served and that Santos is held fully accountable for his actions, which violated the trust of voters and defrauded contributors.” (RELATED: George Santos Breaks Silence, Lashes Out At Biden Family, DOJ After Arrest)

After Santos was expelled, a special election was held in February to replace the ousted congressman, where Democrat Tom Suozzi defeated Republican nominee Mazi Melesa Pilip by about eight points, further disadvantaging the Republican House conference and the New York GOP.

“Stealing an election and misusing millions of dollars are grave betrayals of public trust and undermine our democratic process,” the lawmakers said in the statement. “We stand united in our commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring those responsible face appropriate consequences, and hoping that after serving time, Santos will recognize his wrongdoing and commit to a more truthful path.”

