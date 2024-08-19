‘Goodrich’ Trailer Is Michael Keaton In Total Antithesis To ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’

The trailer dropped Friday for “Goodrich,” an upcoming comedy starring Michael Keaton that seems to come in total antithesis to his other 2024 sure-to-be blockbuster “BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE.”

Keaton is joined by Mila Kunis in this family comedy that is probably best suited for older teens and adults. The story follows Keaton’s character, Andy Goodrich, in his very LA life as an older man married to a younger woman, with nine-year-old twins in tow, according to the description. When his wife goes into a rehab program, Keaton is left alone with his kids and turns to his adult daughter, Grace (Kunis), for support.

It sounds like the movie will follow a fairly predictable emotional plot line, though it kind of feels like it’s coming at the right time. We’ve had a season of blockbuster films and shows, each more action-packed, adrenaline, violence, and explosion-filled than the last (and a few twisters, at that). “Goodrich” feels more like a human story, something approachable that isn’t just escapism. (RELATED: ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’ Is Back In Most Mind-Bending Fashion Possible)

The trailer is both laugh-out-loud funny with obvious areas for deep emotional exchanges, showcasing both Keaton and Kunis’ range. “I am 27 years older than you, which is basically unheard of for siblings… except maybe in LA,” Kunis character says to her kid siblings in one clip. And she ain’t wrong.

Overall, this movie feels like the perfect pick for Keaton after filming the sequel to Tim Burton’s cult phenomenon “BEETLEJUICE.” Movie Insider suggests he shot “Goodrich” within months of finishing up the demon horror comedy, probably as a palette cleanser from such an intense character. (RELATED: ‘Bad Monkey’ Is The Best Show Of 2024. It’s Not Even Close)

“Goodrich” drops on October 18, a little over a month after “BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” hits theaters. I bet both will be superb.