Former NFL Star Gosder Cherilus Arrested After He Allegedly Urinated On Passenger Mid-Flight: REPORT

Gosder Cherilus, a former NFL player and college football great at Boston College, was placed under arrest Saturday after he allegedly urinated on a passenger mid-flight, according to a report from Boston 25 News.

A first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Cherilus was on a Delta Air Lines flight that was headed from Boston to Dublin when he allegedly took part in “unruly” behavior, according to the airline, per Boston 25 News.

Afterwards, the flight was then taken back to Boston’s Logan Airport. When they returned, he was met by law enforcement and taken into custody, per the outlet. (RELATED: Nicolas Cage To Portray John Madden In New Biopic, But They’re Severely Fumbling What Could Be A True Banger)

Speaking with Boston 25 News, police said Cherilus was placed under arrest for a disorderly conduct charge.

“Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement,” said a Delta spokesperson to the outlet. “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

Later Sunday night, the passengers featured on Cherilus’ flight were eventually taken to Ireland, while Cherilus has an appointment Monday to be arraigned in a Boston court.

#BREAKING: @MassStatePolice confirmed a tip we received regarding an arrest of @BCFootball great, NFL player Gosder Cherilus. The tip claimed he was arrested on a flight after “peeing on a fellow Delta customer.” The flight to Dublin had to return to Boston. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4gWXia9hdd — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) August 19, 2024

An offensive lineman, Cherilus played college football at Boston College, eventually becoming the No. 17 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2008.

In the first eight campaigns of his career, Cherilus played in a total of 117 games, and out of those, he was a starter in 113.

During his first five years in the NFL, he was a Lion, going on to ink a free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2013 season. At the time, his contract (worth $35 million) put him in the position as the highest paid right tackle in the league.

Cherilus only served two years out of his five-year contract in Indy. Prior to his retirement in 2017, he was a Tampa Bay Buccaneer for the last two years of his career.