Hamas Flag Flown At Rally Near DNC

Protesters were seen holding a Hamas flag at an anti-Israel rally Monday near Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Fox News reported.

Just hours before the DNC started, hundreds of organizations staged a protest at which both Hamas and Palestinian flags were seen, according to Fox News. Chicago officials, along with the U.S. Secret Service and local police, expressed their commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring safety during these demonstrations.

“The U.S. Secret Service, along with its federal, state, and local partners, respects the right of the public to demonstrate. We make no distinction on the purpose, message or intent of any particular group,” Chicago police told Fox News Digital in a statement. (RELATED: DNC Platform Vows To End ‘Dark Money’ As Dems Raise Hundreds Of Millions In The Shadows)

“The Chicago Police Department, as well as other partners, are prepared to manage demonstrations, enabling groups to express their First Amendment rights safely. If individuals or groups decide to act unlawfully, plans have been put in place to efficiently and safely address them.”

The protests maintain pressure on the Democrats, even though President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race and the party has rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who it is anticipated will officially accept the Democratic nomination this week, according to Fox News.