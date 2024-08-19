Hamas Flag Flown At Rally Near DNC

Protesters were seen holding a Hamas flag at an anti-Israel rally Monday near Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Fox News reported.

Just hours before the DNC started, hundreds of organizations staged a protest at which both Hamas and Palestinian flags were seen, according to Fox News. Chicago officials, along with the U.S. Secret Service and local police, expressed their commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring safety during these demonstrations.

Happening now: Outside of the DNC, the pro-Palestinian protestors have started gathering. At the front of the protest are two Hamas flags. These people are not calling for a weapons embargo or a ceasefire, they are actively supporting Hamas. pic.twitter.com/izPx3smyqD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 19, 2024

“The U.S. Secret Service, along with its federal, state, and local partners, respects the right of the public to demonstrate. We make no distinction on the purpose, message or intent of any particular group,” Chicago police told Fox News Digital in a statement. (RELATED: DNC Platform Vows To End ‘Dark Money’ As Dems Raise Hundreds Of Millions In The Shadows)

“The Chicago Police Department, as well as other partners, are prepared to manage demonstrations, enabling groups to express their First Amendment rights safely. If individuals or groups decide to act unlawfully, plans have been put in place to efficiently and safely address them.”

Union Park- Pro-Israel protesters have arrived in Union Park where thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered for their march at noon. They are walking throughout the park with pro-Palestine attendees forming a line around them to stop them from walking into counter… pic.twitter.com/6rXPOJ2jKv — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

The protests maintain pressure on the Democrats, even though President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race and the party has rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who it is anticipated will officially accept the Democratic nomination this week, according to Fox News.