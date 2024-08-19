Harley-Davidson Ditches ‘Woke’ Policies Amid Biker And Social Media Backlash

Harley-Davidson, facing backlash and social media outrage, is making significant changes to its diversity and inclusion policies.

In response to growing concerns and recent social media backlash, Harley-Davidson issued a statement clarifying its stance on diversity, inclusion and its ongoing commitment to its community. The company, which has been a cornerstone of the motorcycling world for over 120 years, emphasized its guiding principle of “United We Ride,” a philosophy that underscores its dedication to welcoming riders from all backgrounds. Harley-Davidson expressed disappointment over the negativity that surfaced on social media, aimed at dividing its loyal community. In light of these developments, the company felt compelled to address the situation with transparency and decisive action.

We remain committed to listening to all members of our community as we continue on our journey together as one Harley-Davidson. United We Ride. pic.twitter.com/0feGYhTUMh — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) August 19, 2024

According to the statement made by the company’s official Twitter account earlier this year, Harley-Davidson conducted a comprehensive internal review to ensure its activities were in alignment with the needs of both its business and its diverse community.

As a result of this review, the company made significant changes, particularly concerning its approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Harley-Davidson announced it discontinued its DEI function as of April 2024 and no longer operates under DEI guidelines. The company also clarified that it does not enforce hiring quotas or supplier diversity spend goals.

However, Harley-Davidson remains committed to building an employee base that reflects the diversity of its customers and the regions where it operates, believing such diversity is vital to the company’s success.

In addition to these changes, Harley-Davidson is restructuring its Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs) to better align with the company’s business objectives. Moving forward, these groups will receive executive management support, with a focus on professional development, networking and mentoring.

This strategic shift is intended to ensure that BERGs contribute effectively to both the personal growth of employees and the overall goals of the company. Harley-Davidson’s approach reflects its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where employees can thrive and contribute to the company’s legacy. (RELATED: Man Dies After Crashing Harley-Davidson During Test-Drive, Police Say)

Harley-Davidson is also taking steps to centralize its sponsorships and affiliations, ensuring all such activities are approved and managed through the company or the Harley-Davidson Foundation.

The company’s renewed focus will be on growing the sport of motorcycling, supporting its loyal riding community and continuing its long-standing tradition of backing first responders, active military members, and veterans.

In line with these changes, Harley-Davidson announced it will no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) scoring system, signaling a shift in how it engages with external organizations.

Furthermore, Harley-Davidson addressed concerns regarding its employee training programs. The company reiterated only legally required training has ever been mandatory for its employees and future training initiatives will be strictly business-focused, free from socially motivated content.