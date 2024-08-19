Jeff Bezos Has Interest In Buying The Boston Celtics Amid The NBA Looking For A Whopping $6 Billion: REPORT

Jeff Bezos x Celtics … that would be one hell of a connection.

Once upon a time, cultural icon billionaire Jeff Bezos tried to buy the Washington Commanders in the NFL, but as we all know that opportunity ended up slipping out of his hands. Now with the NBA’s Boston Celtics on sale, Bezos has his eyes on a new prized possession — one of the most legendary franchises in all of sports. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Continues Her Historic Season With Yet Another Broken WNBA Rookie Record)

While high-profile basketball personality Bill Simmons was speaking on his podcast Monday, he reported Bezos has interest in purchasing the Celtics. The Grousbeck family put the franchise on sale after the team won the NBA title back in June.

“In the last few days there’s been some I think legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics, and I think it’s real. I think he’s gonna be one of the suitors,” said Simmons. “Which got me thinking, why would Jeff Bezos, when he’s looking at the Celtics, what is he seeing? What does he want?”

Jeff Bezos is interested in buying the Celtics, per @BillSimmons “In the last few days there’s been some I think legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics, and I think it’s real. I think he’s gonna be one of the suitors.” (h/t @BASKETBALLonX ) pic.twitter.com/tVUFXPFTYW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 19, 2024

Could Jeff Bezos buy the Boston Celtics?@BillSimmons shares what he’s hearing regarding the sale of the team and how it ties into the price of future expansion franchises: pic.twitter.com/HI7KyUIanj — The Ringer (@ringer) August 19, 2024

Interesting stuff indeed …