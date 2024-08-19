Las Vegas Raiders Want To Charge You An Arm And A Leg (And Both Of Your Kidneys) For Very Luxurious Bottle Service

If I was rich, I’d laugh this up and have a ball — absolutely.

When it comes to bottle service, you usually only see rappers and athletes taking part because it’s mainly used to “flex” (show-off) their wealth while partying it up in a club or some other nightlife venue. Though very luxurious, the bottles are always cranked up to ridiculous amounts of money, but that’s usually how it is no matter where you go.

Things are no different at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, we now have NFL teams getting in on the bottle service business, and quite frankly, I don’t blame ’em. (RELATED: Former NFL Star Gosder Cherilus Arrested After He Allegedly Urinated On Passenger Mid-Flight: REPORT)

Be introduced to the Wynn Field Club, which is placed on the inside of Allegiant Stadium and is truly one of the flashiest places to view an NFL contest. Sized around 11,000 square feet, the field level club features a total of 42 televisions, four bars, multiple private bathrooms and there’s also Wynn Casinos and Resorts providing five-star food.

Well, this place also offers top of the line bottle service, and you better believe that it costs a very, very, very shiny coin.

The bottle service menu at the Wynn Field Club for a Raiders game features: – $30,000 Ace of Spades Rose

– $22,000 Ace of Spades Brut

– $19,000 Dom Perignon Rose

– $9,000 Remy Martin Louis XIIII

– $7,500 Dom Perignon Brut

– $5,750 Louis Roederer Cristal

– $120 Taco Platter pic.twitter.com/bi9At0PCvN — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 18, 2024

Anybody got a spare $500,000 I can hold?

I’m tryna have a night!