Lebanese Night Sky Lights Up After Hezbollah Weapons Depot Reportedly Hit By IDF Strike

A video captured the wild amount of secondary explosions of a Hezbollah munitions dump after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly hit the depot.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an IDF International spokesperson, shared a video Monday of the apparent depot going up in flames on social media.

The footage showed a large blast with smaller fiery pieces thrown into the sky before falling down. A secondary blast was evident by the flashy ignition of rockets stored at the munitions dump firing into the air. These explosions occurred in an apparent civilian area as evidenced by the light-up housing nearby. (RELATED: Israel Carries Out Targeted Strike Against Hezbollah Stronghold As Tensions Continue To Ratchet Up)

What do you see here? The next tweet will reveal the answer ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dbXtOvLCGq — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) August 19, 2024

“These are secondary explosions caused by the large amount of explosives and from sorted rockets going off after we struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Beqaa. Hezbollah have shown the world themselves how they systematically place these storage facilities in civilian areas with no regard for their own civilians,” the spokesperson wrote.

These are secondary explosions caused by the large amount of explosives and from sorted rockets going off after we struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Beqaa. Hezbollah have shown the world themselves how they systematically place these storage facilities in civilian… — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) August 19, 2024

A video showing a different perspective of the rockets firing from the bombed depot was shared on social media by Joe Truzman, a Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior analyst.

It appears an Israeli airstrike has targeted a Hezbollah arms depot causing secondary explosions in Baalbek. pic.twitter.com/txRJGVhXmz — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) August 19, 2024

The IDF also released footage of its strikes on what it said were Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area that Truzman tweeted out.

IDF: A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon. Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities struck. In… pic.twitter.com/vntD4ZNVyP — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) August 19, 2024

The IDF released a statement noting that they attacked several munitions “storage facilities.” The IDF also claimed that Hussein Ali Hussein, a member of Hezbollah’s Rocket and Missile Unit, “was eliminated in southern Lebanon” alongside a separate strike that eliminated a “terrorist cell operating from a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayibe.”

Operational Update from the Northern Front: 🔴A number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Beqaa were struck by IAF fighter jets. Secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities struck. 🔴Hussein… pic.twitter.com/5VnIGzHnJP — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 19, 2024

Hezbollah has been firing explosive projectiles into Israel since Oct. 8 out of solidarity with Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel the day before that left around 1,200 Israelis and others dead and took over 200 captive. Israel has retaliated against these attacks. The violence between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese-based terrorist organization has led to fears of a wider conflict breaking out.