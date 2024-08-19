World

Lebanese Night Sky Lights Up After Hezbollah Weapons Depot Reportedly Hit By IDF Strike

Specter Of Regional War Looms Over Lebanon

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

A video captured the wild amount of secondary explosions of a Hezbollah munitions dump after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly hit the depot.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an IDF International spokesperson, shared a video Monday of the apparent depot going up in flames on social media.

The footage showed a large blast with smaller fiery pieces thrown into the sky before falling down. A secondary blast was evident by the flashy ignition of rockets stored at the munitions dump firing into the air. These explosions occurred in an apparent civilian area as evidenced by the light-up housing nearby. (RELATED: Israel Carries Out Targeted Strike Against Hezbollah Stronghold As Tensions Continue To Ratchet Up)

“These are secondary explosions caused by the large amount of explosives and from sorted rockets going off after we struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Beqaa. Hezbollah have shown the world themselves how they systematically place these storage facilities in civilian areas with no regard for their own civilians,” the spokesperson wrote.

A video showing a different perspective of the rockets firing from the bombed depot was shared on social media by Joe Truzman, a Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior analyst.

The IDF also released footage of its strikes on what it said were Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area that Truzman tweeted out.

The IDF released a statement noting that they attacked several munitions “storage facilities.” The IDF also claimed that Hussein Ali Hussein, a member of Hezbollah’s Rocket and Missile Unit, “was eliminated in southern Lebanon” alongside a separate strike that eliminated a “terrorist cell operating from a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayibe.”

Hezbollah has been firing explosive projectiles into Israel since Oct. 8 out of solidarity with Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel the day before that left around 1,200 Israelis and others dead and took over 200 captive. Israel has retaliated against these attacks. The violence between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese-based terrorist organization has led to fears of a wider conflict breaking out.