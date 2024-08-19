Los Angeles Sits Atop ‘Bowl Of Jelly’ And It Poses A Deadly Threat

An article published Sunday detailed how Los Angeles, California sits atop a giant “bowl of jelly” that could prove deadly in future earthquakes.

Earthquakes are nothing special or new to Californians, as the state experiences the second highest frequency of tremors in the nation (coming after Alaska), the BBC wrote in their Sunday analysis. Every three minutes, something shifts in Southern California but most of these quakes are too small to feel on the surface. But recent quakes have shed light on the unique nature of the region’s geology.

On August 6, a magnitude 5.2 quake struck about 17 miles south of Bakersfield but people reported shaking nearly 90 miles away in parts of L.A. and San Diego. Researchers now think this is because L.A. sits on top of a “five-mile-deep sediment-filled basin” that influences the way earthquakes hit the city and wider county, according to the BBC.

“Imagine the Los Angeles basin as a giant bowl of jelly – the mountains and underlying rock make up the bowl, while the sediment is represented by the gelatinous mixture,” the BBC wrote, before quoting University of Southern California seismology professor John Vidale. “If you shake the bottom [of the bowl] a little bit, the top flops back and forth quite a bit,” he explained to the outlet. (RELATED: Canada Experienced Almost 2,000 Earthquakes In A Single Day. But Why?)

The mixture under L.A. is actually gravel, sand and clay, according to a U.S. Geological Survey factsheet. As the city is located south of a large turn in the San Andreas fault, millions of years of activity has ground down the mountain ranges, with water, gravity and wind carrying debris (sediment, the ‘jelly’) into the basin.

Seismic waves move faster in hard rock than in soft material but still have to carry the same energy, Vidale told the BBC. When a quake goes from hard to soft sediment, the height (or amplitude) grows substantially. And this is the dangerous part, he noted to the outlet. (RELATED: Huge US Fault Zone Could Be Ramping Up For Earthquake, Scientists Say)

Basically, people in L.A. are living in the one place where earthquakes will probably hit harder than in surrounding regions that are not within the basin. The geology of the region can literally “trap seismic wave energy,” the Southern California Earthquake Center found in 2014. This means shaking goes on for longer than the actual fault fracture, according to a study.

All of this adds up to another major threat facing Southern California. And unlike terrible policies leading to social decline, this threat cannot be mitigated by the voters.