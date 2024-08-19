Motorbike Racer Louis O’Regan Dies In Crash During Qualifying Race At Age 43

Motorbike racer Louis O’Regan died in a crash at the Manx Grand Prix while trying to qualify for the Isle of Man.

The famous racer was riding his MV Agusta F3 on Sunday when the wreck occurred, according to TMZ.

“With great sadness, the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix can confirm that Louis O’Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event,” the Manx Grand Prix (MGP) said in a statement issued to their website, Sunday. He was injured during an accident on the 37.73-mile (60 kilometer) circuit of the Manx Grand Prix, according to CNN.

It is with great sadness that we can confirm the loss of Louis O'Regan following an incident in today's qualifying session. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis's partner, his family, loved ones, and friends.

The Manx Grand Prix went on to share their condolences and pay tribute to the famous rider. “Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th,” they wrote.

“He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph.”

So sorry to hear about the passing of Louis O'Regan, pictured here at the QB doing what he loved! My thoughts go out to his family, friends and team RIP Louis.

News of the tragedy immediately ignited online as fans and friends took to social media to grieve this sudden loss. Members of the race community shared words of respect for O’Regan’s skill and dedication to the sport, while mourning the sad news.

Details surrounding the horrific crash have not been publicly shared. It’s unclear what type of injuries O’Regan sustained.

Sadly, this fatal crash is not the first to plague the Manx Grand Prix. Gary Vines died in a crash during the first qualifying round of the 2023 event at the age of 33, according to an MGP statement. Ian Banbridge died that same year, also during qualifying, the organization said. He was 69-years-old. (RELATED: Popular Comedian That Appeared On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dead In Hit-And-Run Incident)

This story continues to develop.