Matt Rife To Embark On World Tour

Matt Rife is teaming up with Live Nation on a comedy world tour.

This will mark Rife’s second world tour with the entertainment giant. He will be among the leads of the R-rated “Rolling Loud,” which will be filming at the hip-hop festival under the same title in Miami, according to Deadline.

Filming will take place in December, upping the ante on Rife’s acting career while the comedian simultaneously executes a busy tour schedule. Rife is also writing and starring in a comedy project for Netflix. Rife’s comedy tour is expected to feature all new material, including crowd-work. Tour info and dates will be announced later in 2024, according to Deadline.

Rife is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

The comedian is currently on the road with his ProbleMATTic World Tour and has thrilled audiences. He sold over 600,000 tickets in just under 48 hours in June 2023. The wave of interest and overwhelming demand stalled Tickemaster’s website, according to Deadline. His tour included four sold-out shows at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, as well as a record-breaking five consecutive sold-out performances at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Rife continued to impress by selling over 17,000 tickets at the Hollywood Bowl, making him the the youngest stand-up comic to sell out the venue during the “Netflix Is a Joke Fest,” according to Deadline.

Rife raised the roof with the success of “Lucid,” which is the first of two specials as part of a Netflix deal.

The famous comedian continues to ride the wave of success after blowing up on TikTok and amassing an impressive fan following of over 35.6 million.

Rife was previously featured on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Challenge.” (RELATED: ‘Truly The Wild West’: Comedy Is On The Brink Of An Edgy New Era, And Liberal Scolds Are Powerless To Stop It)

His catalogue also includes credits on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “That ’90s Show,” to name a few.

More information about his new projects is expected to be shared on social media as it becomes available.