‘Sign The Contract’: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Issues Official 50-Yard Challenge To US Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
When it comes to racing United States Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a 50-yard dash, Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dead serious. Taking to social media Sunday, Hill made it official and sent out the challenge to Lyles. (RELATED: ‘You Suck At What You Did’: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Keeps It 100% Real About His Former Head Coach Brian Flores)

“Sign the contract and lock in that 50-yard race,” wrote Hill.

Things started brewing between Hill and Lyles after the Dolphins receiver, considered the quickest player in the National Football League, stated that he could defeat Lyles in the 50-yard dash. This came after Lyles won the men’s 100-meters gold medal during the Summer Olympics in Paris, technically making him the unofficial fastest man on the planet.

While making an appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast, Lyles was questioned about Hill chirpin’ at him, with Lyles responding that Hill was “just chasing clout.”

Welp, Hill caught whiff of this interview, and that’s when he shot out the official challenge.

This NEEDS to happen! For the culture!