‘Sign The Contract’: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Issues Official 50-Yard Challenge To US Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles

When it comes to racing United States Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a 50-yard dash, Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dead serious. Taking to social media Sunday, Hill made it official and sent out the challenge to Lyles. (RELATED: ‘You Suck At What You Did’: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Keeps It 100% Real About His Former Head Coach Brian Flores)

“Sign the contract and lock in that 50-yard race,” wrote Hill.

Things started brewing between Hill and Lyles after the Dolphins receiver, considered the quickest player in the National Football League, stated that he could defeat Lyles in the 50-yard dash. This came after Lyles won the men’s 100-meters gold medal during the Summer Olympics in Paris, technically making him the unofficial fastest man on the planet.

6x All Pro and SB Champ Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles comments about Super Bowl winners not being “World Champs”… 👀🔊 “Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that’s track… I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race).” @cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins… pic.twitter.com/E6zQ9EgEBX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 12, 2024

While making an appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast, Lyles was questioned about Hill chirpin’ at him, with Lyles responding that Hill was “just chasing clout.”

“If he’s serious about it, not just talking on the internet … if you’re serious about it, you’ll see me on track” Noah Lyles says he is ready to race Tyreek Hill 👀 (via @NightcapShow_)

pic.twitter.com/dL3S8aTteB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2024

Welp, Hill caught whiff of this interview, and that’s when he shot out the official challenge.

Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race …. https://t.co/b2I0QXojvU — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 18, 2024

This NEEDS to happen! For the culture!