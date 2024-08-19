Actor Michael Madsen Arrested For Domestic Violence: REPORT

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly arrested famous actor Michael Madsen on domestic violence charges in an incident involving in his wife Saturday.

Law enforcement sources said Madsen was arrested shortly after midnight on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, according to TMZ. Police allege the star pushed his wife during an altercation and proceeded to lock her out of their shared Los Angeles-area home, according to TMZ. Initial reports indicated they were involved in a dispute, but it was not clear what the issue was that led to this elevated exchange.

Police were called to the scene, but it’s unclear who placed the call to them.

By the time police arrived at the residence, Madsen’s wife was surrounded by a security team and the police were able to speak with both of them to gain a better understanding of the blowout, according to TMZ.

The police determined there were grounds for an arrest and took the famous actor into police custody. He was hauled off to a local jail where he was processed and held.

Sources close to the matter said Madsen’s wife was offered medical attention, but declined to be checked out, according to TMZ.

The famous actor posted a $20,000 bond and was released from custody.

A representative from his team issued a statement about the incident, saying only that “it was a disagreement between Michael and his wife which we hope resolves positively for them both.” according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Ex-Girlfriend Shows Court Scars All Over Her Body After Actor Allegedly Stabbed Her 20 Times, Left Her For Dead)

Madsen is famous for his roles in “Kill Bill,” Reservoir Dogs,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”