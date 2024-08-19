Canadiens Land Veteran Superstar Patrik Laine In Blockbuster Trade With Blue Jackets

The Canadiens are out here making moves!

Only days after left wing Patrik Laine‘s request to no longer be a Columbus Blue Jacket went public, his wish came true as he was traded Monday to the Montreal Canadiens. In exchange for Laine, the Blue Jackets received defenseman Jordan Harris. (RELATED: Steve Kerr Won’t Continue As Team USA Coach. I’m Absolutely Loving The Potential Replacement In Erik Spoelstra: REPORT)

Columbus also landed a 2026 second-round draft pick in the trade and will not have to pay any of the salary that Laine is owed in his current deal. The 26-year-old has two seasons left on his contract which features a salary of $8.7 million.

For a while now, Laine’s future in Ohio has been cloudy. Just recently, the anticipation surrounding his status ratcheted up when Blue Jackets president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell made an appearance on TSN 1050 (Toronto) and stated Laine made it clear he didn’t want to be in Columbus anymore.

The Canadiens have traded defenseman Jordan Harris to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in 2026 News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/EEuIsLb32E — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 19, 2024

It was only a matter of time before this happened, so not the most shocking thing in the world, and props to the Canadiens for pulling off a power move.

