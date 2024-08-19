Video Appears To Show Bus Driver Giving Man Who Allegedly Spit On Him A Beatdown

A New Jersey Transit bus driver was allegedly caught on video giving a passenger a beatdown after he reportedly spit on him.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé told TMZ the incident occurred Friday after a man allegedly spit on the driver in the middle of a verbal dispute. In a video circulating on social media, the bus driver appears to usher fellow passengers towards the back of the bus, repeatedly telling them, “Go that way.”

The next clip appears to show the driver throwing punches towards a man dressed in a wifebeater. The driver appears to grab hold of the man’s neck, dragging him down toward the vehicle’s seats. Some more punches are thrown as the driver attempts to hold the man down.

Bystanders can be heard spewing strings of “Oh my God,” and “Damn” as the driver continues laying punches on the rider. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Driver Fight Off Passenger While Bus Still Moving, End Up Crashing Into Building).

Bus driver absolutely demolishes a passenger after the man allegedly spit on him in Newark, New Jersey. The driver could be heard directing people to the back of the bus to keep them out of harm’s way before he started walloping on the man. It is unclear what happened… pic.twitter.com/qezySafvbo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024

In another clip, the driver appears to have the man in a chokehold, holding him upside down on another seat of the bus as the driver yells, “What is wrong with you?”

The driver continues to allegedly pummel the passenger, eventually dragging him off the seat and to the floor. Fellow passengers appear to be yelling as the video blurs out slews of curses.

“What is wrong with you? I’m gonna [expletive] kill you,” the driver appears to yell.

The driver repeatedly yells, “I’ll kill you,” as he lands more punches on the passenger’s head.

The passenger involved and the bus driver are facing charges of aggravated assault, according to TMZ. The altercation remains under investigation, the outlet reported.