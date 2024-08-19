Phil Donahue Dead At 88

Legendary talk show host Phil Donahue died Sunday at the age of 88.

A fixture on daytime television and a familiar face to generations of fans, Donahue passed away following a long illness, according to “Today.” “He was surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo, his sister, his children, grandchildren, and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie,” according to a statement issued by the family and read aloud Monday on “Today.”

BREAKING: Television icon Phil Donahue dies at 88. pic.twitter.com/hzLlC5p5pb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 19, 2024

Donahue will be remembered as a trailblazer, and an innovative talk show host who rose to fame in the late 1960s and continued to mesmerize fans for decades to come. He interacted with his studio audience and was best known for his nationally syndicated hit program, “The Phi Donahue Show,” which was later renamed to “Donahue.

The show was a ratings hit, and was a pillar from which many other shows were inspired, including Montel Williams and Jerry Springer.

Donahue’s success was marked by a number of accolades over his decades-long career, including multiple wins in the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host category for his work on “The Phil Donahue Show.” He also took home a GLAAD Media Award for Special Recognition in 2009, and a Peabody Award in 1981.

His most influential award was handed out just months before his death. President Joe Biden honored Donahue with the the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in May, as he loved ones looked on.

Donahue’s exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed. (RELATED: ‘Godfather Part II,’ ‘Full House’ Actor John Aprea Dead At 83)

Fans, friends, and loved ones are taking to social media to pay tribute to the beloved star.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly shared.

This story continues to develop.