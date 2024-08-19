Entertainment

Phil Donahue Dead At 88

American Icon Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Legendary talk show host Phil Donahue died Sunday at the age of 88.

A fixture on daytime television and a familiar face to generations of fans, Donahue passed away following a long illness, according to “Today.” “He was surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo, his sister, his children, grandchildren, and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie,” according to a statement issued by the family and read aloud Monday on “Today.”

Donahue will be remembered as a trailblazer, and an innovative talk show host who rose to fame in the late 1960s and continued to mesmerize fans for decades to come. He interacted with his studio audience and was best known for his nationally syndicated hit program, “The Phi Donahue Show,” which was later renamed to “Donahue.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 11: Phil Donahue attends the "The Wizard Of Lies" New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on May 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the Opening Night Performance After Party for "Gloria: A Life" on October 18, 2018 at the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

The show was a ratings hit, and was a pillar from which many other shows were inspired, including Montel Williams and Jerry Springer.

Donahue’s success was marked by a number of accolades over his decades-long career, including multiple wins in the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host category for his work on “The Phil Donahue Show.” He also took home a  GLAAD Media Award for Special Recognition in 2009, and a Peabody Award in 1981.
His most influential award was handed out just months before his death. President Joe Biden honored Donahue with the the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in May, as he loved ones looked on.

US President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to US media personality and writer Phil Donahue in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2024. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to US media personality and writer Phil Donahue in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2024. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Donahue’s exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed. (RELATED: ‘Godfather Part II,’ ‘Full House’ Actor John Aprea Dead At 83)

Fans, friends, and loved ones are taking to social media to pay tribute to the beloved star.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly shared.

This story continues to develop.