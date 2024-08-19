Police Arrest Two 14-Year-Old Girls For Allegedly Murdering 93-Year-Old Great Grandmother

Almost a year after the brutal death of 93-year-old Joanne Johnson in Augusta, Kansas, authorities have arrested two 14-year-old girls in connection with her murder Thursday.

The two 14-year-olds were also residents of Augusta, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) media release. Their names have not been made public. Both suspects are awaiting formal charges “at separate juvenile detention centers.”

This development comes after months of investigation and an executive order from Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who had authorized a reward for information leading to the arrest of those allegedly responsible for the crime.

Johnson’s death over 2023’s Labor Day weekend left her family and community devastated and searching for answers. Johnson’s son described the murder as “inexplicable,” likening it to “getting struck by lightning on a cloudless day,” according to a statement, KWCH reported. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Captures Son’s Alleged Vicious Attack On Father With Wrench After Running Him Over)

“We just loved her, and this was the most devastating thing for our block, our neighborhood,” Holly Randol, a neighbor, told the outlet, adding that it was particularly disturbing to learn that “kids” were allegedly behind the murder.

In April, in a bid to advance the stalled investigation, Gov. Kelly offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of those allegedly responsible for Johnson’s murder, according to the KBI. Johnson’s family matched this amount, bringing the total reward to $10,000. Despite the numerous interviews, physical evidence and search warrants involved in the case, the motive behind this senseless act remains unclear

Johnson’s son, reflecting on the loss, painted a picture of his mother as someone who was deeply engaged with the people around her. “She was the type of person who was always interested in other people,” Johnson’s son previously told KWCH, recalling how she would remember details about those she met and cared about their lives.

The suspects remain unidentified due to being minors, according to Law & Crime. It is reportedly unclear as to whether they will be charged as adults in the case, a decision that would lead to their names being made public.