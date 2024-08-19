A Burmese Python Hunter Found An Alligator And A Snake Having One Hell Of A Connection In The Florida Everglades

Ahh … God bless the great state of Florida.

If you’re not familiar: Every year, an event named the Florida Python Challenge pops off in the Sunshine State to help the removal of Burmese pythons that are invading the Florida Everglades and areas around the legendary wetlands. Here in 2024, things are no different and this year’s edition has been going on the last few weeks in South Florida.

Well, while this has been going on, one python hunter was shocked when he found a snake taking a ride on an alligator. (RELATED: Father-Son Duo Become Instant Legends By Catching Lemon Shark, Sawfish At The Same Time Off Port Canaveral)

In the words of Bobby Ruiz, a Wink News viewer who you can hear in the video, “this is the most Florida thing you will ever see.”

I’ve been living in Florida for half a decade now and I’ve done plenty of fishing here. I’ve seen my fair share of alligators and snakes are a normal thing here in the Sunshine State, but I’ve never in my life seen a snake riding an alligator. Like, what?

WATCH:

Even though I’ve never seen it, this is so par for the course for Florida. Crazy ish is always happening with our wildlife.

Recently when I was on vacation in Cape Coral, I was doing night fishing in the canal (I caught two catfish, by the way). While fishing my wife and I ended up hearing a Burrowing Owl — Cape Coral actually leads the whole of Florida in Burrowing Owls population.

And then not much longer after hearing the owl, just listening to it and observing nature, we heard what I still believe to this day to be a baby crocodile. We have over 1,000 crocs in Florida, I compared the sound over and over to a clip I found and I swear it was a baby crocodile.

But that’s my point: From two catfish, to an owl, to potentially a baby crocodile.

That’s Florida, man.