REPORT: Man Confesses To Grisly Murder Of Girlfriend. Autopsy Finds Bizarre Object In Back Of Victim’s Throat

Law enforcement in Seattle, Washington, charged a 26-year-old man with first-degree murder and felony assault after his girlfriend was found dead in his townhome.

The suspect, Andy Chu, allegedly told investigators that he “may have been responsible for killing her,” according to KOMO News.

Court documents indicated the victim was visiting Chu from Hawaii, according to KOMO News. Her body was discovered Aug. 10 in Chu’s bathroom after neighbors reportedly noticed water leaking from the residence. They alerted the landlord soon after. (RELATED: Murders Surge To Record High In Washington State)

Seattle police and fire crews entered the home where they found the victim’s body. She was lying on her back with a throat laceration, a bathtub full of water nearby and the sink still running, KOMO News reported. The authorities also reportedly found an ice pack placed on her throat with a block supporting her neck.

An autopsy later revealed a heavy white ball lodged in her throat, along with signs of blunt force trauma to her face, head, neck, chest, arms, and legs, according to the KOMO News report. Prosecutors allege that Chu twisted his girlfriend’s neck while holding her underwater.

Security footage from a neighbor’s camera allegedly showed Chu and the victim entering the townhome together Aug. 9. Chu was seen leaving the home alone the next day, KOMO News reported. His friends reportedly took him to UW Medical Center Northwest after he began acting erratically. Police arrested him at the medical center after he allegedly assaulted a nurse, according to KOMO News.

The suspect allegedly admitted to taking two MDMA pills before the incident in his townhome. The authorities allege that he recounted choking his girlfriend, holding her underwater and trying to revive her by placing the ball in her mouth, the report noted.

He is currently in custody as the investigation proceeds.