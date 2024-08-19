ROOKE: Despite The Manufactured Hype, The Kamala Train Is Derailing

Behind the curtain of Vice President Kamala Harris’s popularity lies dissension in the Democrat party’s ranks and everyday Americans who aren’t buying the official narrative about the media’s new “it” girl.

Democrat convention goers began arriving in Chicago on Sunday to enjoy a week of racially segregated meetings, free abortions and vasectomies, and lectures about decency and democracy from the same people who installed a presidential candidate without a single primary vote being cast. Still, while some feel energetic about being a part of Harris’s supposed historic nomination, thousands are waiting in the streets, ready to riot.

‘It Makes Me Doubt My Party’: Former Clinton Pollster Calls Out Dems For Lacking ‘Backbone’ To Condemn DNC Protests pic.twitter.com/IRoY66WreZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2024

Politico published a desperate attempt to ignore the brewing chaos already at the DNC. “Democrats arrive here, a city that’s played host to so many drama-filled political conventions, as a party lacking in drama. They are disciplined, orderly, and united around Vice President Kamala Harris and, more to the point, thwarting former President Donald Trump’s restoration,” wrote Jonathan Martin, Politico’s senior political columnist and politics bureau chief. (ROOKE: Trump Is Getting The 2016 Gang Back Together. It’s Time To ‘Let Trump Be Trump’ Again)

While Martin acknowledged that “protests over the Middle East”… “[threaten] the Democrats’ fragile coalition and electoral map,” he still believes that “Democrats are a healthier, better organized, more hierarchical and even ruthless party” than Republicans.

🚨 NOW: Protestors are surrounding the DNC Welcome Party with a MASSIVE banner reading “K*LLER KAMALA” This comes just moments after the party was CRASHED by a protestor that got inside OFF TO A STRONG START! 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/zPDZ5rst1t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2024

He must not have viewed the viral video of pro-Palestinian protesters crashing the DNC welcome party or the thousands who marched in the street chanting about Harris being complicit in genocide in Gaza. Maybe he didn’t see that local businesses are boarding up their windows and doors as if there is an unspoken reality that far-left activism automatically equates to cities burning down.

NOW: disruption inside the DNC delegate welcome party on the stage at Navy Pier!! https://t.co/JjihLfuUzb pic.twitter.com/73T7SK92oY — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) August 19, 2024

In the last month, the Democrat party committed a coup against President Joe Biden’s campaign and stomped on primary voters like useless ants to install Harris, who has been heckled and booed at several campaign events and fumbled the ball on her economic policy rollout. The party is in disarray; even its platform still references “President Joe Biden’s second term” 19 times despite him being pushed out weeks ago. Still, after all of this, Democrat shills in regime media will tell you with a straight face and a twinkle in their eye that the party with Harris at the helm is “brutally efficient, on-message, establishment-driven and singularly committed to winning general elections.”

‘That’s Scary’: Van Jones Distraught That Harris Hasn’t Pulled Away From Trump Despite ‘Positive Press’ pic.twitter.com/S2lR2VsOIg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2024

That probably explains the complete shock on former CNN host Don Lemon’s face when he asked Atlantic City voters which president they wanted in November: Harris or former President Donald Trump. In the 2-minute clip, Americans told Lemon various reasons why they would be voting for Trump or thought he would win, including the economy and lack of experience. Instead of listening to their concerns, Lemon told the man how great the economy was and that everything else was just a figment of his imagination. (ROOKE: Harris Quietly Trying To Cover Up Major Election Bomb That Could End Her Honeymoon)

“I know you feel that way, but that’s not actually what the record shows. The economy is actually better under Biden,” Lemon said. Thankfully, the cameraman got the guy’s reaction, which was to laugh at Lemon’s smug face.

In a similar exchange, ABC’s Martha Raddatz went to Wisconsin to ask locals about the presidential election when she happened upon an undecided black female voter, Melody Davy.

Davy told Raddatz that while she hasn’t officially decided, she is leaning toward Trump. Not only does Davy not like Harris ripping off Trump’s economic policies, like his push for no tax on tips, but she also believes that Harris has lied about her heritage to gain favor with black voters. Raddatz’s reaction to Davy was to accuse her of falling for “Trump’s rhetoric.”

ABC’s Martha Raddatz insults black Trump voter in Wisconsin: “Trump’s rhetoric has clearly had an effect on her in an astonishing way.” After this young voter lists off Kamala’s stealing of Trump’s ideas and her lying, the DNC activist Raddatz concludes: “There was just no… pic.twitter.com/bqeK98W1VV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 18, 2024

Propagandists like Raddatz and Lemon are part of a dying machine that is out of touch with mainstream America. Despite their claims, the economy is not better under the Biden-Harris administration, and you don’t need complex economic theories to prove it. Every trip to the grocery store, back-to-school shopping, and energy bill is enough of a gut punch to make the point. (ROOKE: Kamala’s Record Rears Its Ugly Head After She’s Caught Stealing From Trump)

Harris has been riding the wave of celebrity endorsements, the media class drooling over her, and elites shelling out cash. Still, she is running into a political seawall because all her hype is manufactured by the same people who sneer at working-class voters and tell them the economy isn’t that bad. Trump’s ability to speak to these people and acknowledge their plight makes his campaign so effective against Harris.