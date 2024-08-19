Sexyy Red Releases NSFW Line Of Cosmetics That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Famous rapper Sexyy Red revealed a raunchy product line that you can smother all over your lips — if you dare.

The singer took to Instagram to launch her new, sexually-charged makeup brand, called “Sexyy,” that features provocative names. She made the internet sizzle with the release of lip glosses with erotic names such as “Coochie Juice,” “Bootyhole Brown” and “Pus*yhole Pink.” The rest of her creatively named lip glosses follow the same adult-content theme. Sexyy Red’s fans can indulge in some “Yellow Discharge” or, if they prefer, they can sample some “Gonorrhea,” and it doesn’t stop there.

The famous artist boasted her other colors as well, including “Blue Ballz” and “Nut,” but if those ones aren’t hitting the mark, fans are welcome to try some “Sex On My Period,” which according to Sexyy Red, is fruit flavored.

The NSFW line of lip gloss was promoted in an appropriately themed display of sexual behavior. Sexyy Red paired her skin-tight black outfit with black stilettos and frolicked on a counter top seductively to promote her new brand.

The artist bent over and propped a bright pink box containing eight lip glosses onto the upper part of her ass as she advertised her new line.

Sexyy Red didn’t let fans in on any pricing information, so it’s unclear if fans can select their favorite NSFW lip gloss for individual purchase, or if they need to indulge in an 8-pack purchase.

Internet users posted mixed reactions to the wildly named products. Some loved it and appreciated the creative approach, while others populated Sexyy Red’s comment section to let her know that they wouldn’t be using products that were so explicitly named. (RELATED: Famous Rapper Sexyy Red Shoots NSFW Video From Hospital Room After Giving Birth)

She generated over 300,000 likes within four hours of her post, so it’s safe to say Sexyy Red has received the attention she was seeking.