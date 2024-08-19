Steve Kerr Won’t Continue As Team USA Coach. I’m Absolutely Loving The Potential Replacement In Erik Spoelstra: REPORT

Could “Heat Culture” soon be running USA Basketball?

After getting his gold medal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, head coach Steve Kerr is reportedly calling it a career in terms of being the skipper of USA Basketball. According to a report from the legendary NBA insider Marc Stein, Kerr is expected to no longer lead the program. (RELATED: Jeff Bezos Has Interest In Buying The Boston Celtics Amid The NBA Looking For A Whopping $6 Billion: REPORT)

But that’s not all. Stein also reported that the candidates to replace Kerr are Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra, the head coach of my beloved Miami Heat. Both won a gold medal in Paris as members of Kerr’s coaching staff.

Since 2016, Kerr has been a part of USA Basketball. The current head coach of the Golden State Warriors got involved when he joined up with San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich’s staff.

Steve Kerr “not expected to continue” as head coach of Team USA, per @TheSteinLine Erik Spoelstra and Ty Lue are frontrunners to replace Kerr pic.twitter.com/56SIi4GCfE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2024

Erik Spoelstra becoming the next head coach of Team USA needs to happen.

I’ve seen this man build a dynasty with the 2010-14 Miami Heat when he had elite talent such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and I’ve also seen him pull off two NBA Finals appearances with teams that shouldn’t have been there whatsoever. A lot of talent, little talent, Spo knows how to win.

USA Basketball needs “Heat Culture.”