CNN’s Van Jones on Monday fretted about the presidential race virtually being a tie between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris despite her benefiting from favorable media coverage.

Trump holds a .1% lead over Harris in the seven swing states after holding a 4.3% lead over President Joe Biden when he was still in the race, according to the RealClearPolling average. Jones, on “CNN News Central,” suggested Harris should have a clear lead over Trump because of the media coverage and the alleged mistakes her opponent has made since she launched her campaign, noting she has a chance to surge after the Democratic National Convention (DNC). (RELATED: ‘Is That A Trick Question?’: Kamala Harris Rally-Goers Struggle To Explain Her Policies)

WATCH:

‘That’s Scary’: Van Jones Distraught That Harris Hasn’t Pulled Away From Trump Despite ‘Positive Press’ pic.twitter.com/S2lR2VsOIg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2024

“We don’t wanna be tied. I don’t like being tied with Donald Trump because we’ve had now 20 plus days of positive press. He’s been falling down the stairs, slipping on banana peels and poking himself in the eyeball. We should not be tied. We want to pull ahead,” Jones said. “That’s our opportunity this week.”

Former Trump advisor David Urban said Jones made a crucial point that despite Harris’ campaign being “flawless” thus far, the campaign is still close.

“That’s scary,” Jones responded. “That’s scary. We gotta go.”

“They’re doing the best they can and it’s tied. That’s really important,” Urban asserted.

CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson on Monday asserted Harris being “a black woman” automatically makes her the “underdog,” regardless of how well she is polling against Trump.

Harris and her running mate received “82% positive press” while Trump and his running mate have received “90% negative coverage” on ABC News, CBS News and NBC News evening broadcasts from July 21 to August 17, according to a Monday Media Research Center study.

“She is running against hundreds of years of history, hundreds of years of culture, hundreds of years of stereotypes about what a president of America looks like. So she is certainly the underdog… even if she goes up four points in every swing-state, I would say she’s still the underdog, given the history of this country,” Henderson said

Black male Georgia voters said in a Monday video they back Trump because of his bold personality, business acumen and economic track record as president.

“Some people don’t like it, but I think he a smart businessman,” one voter said. “Some want to call him an a-hole but I think he an excellent a-hole.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.