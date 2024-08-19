World

Monsoon-Related Flash Floods Kill 209 People In Pakistan

Pakistani officials announced that 209 people have perished from flash floods caused by monsoon rains since July 1, The Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

Fourteen Pakistani people died in one province in the past 24 hours from flood-related causes, said Irfan Ali, an official from the provincial disaster management authority, the outlet reported Monday morning. (RELATED: Deluge Kills At Least 57 People In Yemen, UN Says)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Pakistan recorded that 7,535 Pakistanis were displaced by the monsoon and that 2,170 of those internally displaced persons were living in a relief camp set up by a local disaster management organization.

Zaheer Ahmed Babar, a senior official at Pakistan Meteorological Department, told the AP that the monsoon rain is slated to continue throughout the week and authorities are evacuating affected populations to safer places. Authorities also said that some bridges were damaged and there are efforts to clear an important highway that was blocked by landslides from the rough weather.

Children displaced by flood, sit in a make-shift tent after heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province on August 19, 2024. (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Women displaced by flood, carry their belongings as they wade through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province on August 19, 2024. (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Government of the Punjab issued a flash flood alert Saturday, warning that there would be “widespread thunder storm rain of Moderate to Heavy intensity with Scattered Very Heavy and Isolated Extremely Heavy falls” in the area. The notice also warned that “Medium to Heavy Level Flash Flooding” was expected.

“Special measures have been taken for relief. The public is requested to stay away from the natural paths of rivers and mountains,” PDMA Punjab tweeted in Urdu.

Punjab, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Sindh, are among the hardest hit provinces from the monsoon. The monsoon season typically runs from July to September.