Monsoon-Related Flash Floods Kill 209 People In Pakistan

Pakistani officials announced that 209 people have perished from flash floods caused by monsoon rains since July 1, The Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

Fourteen Pakistani people died in one province in the past 24 hours from flood-related causes, said Irfan Ali, an official from the provincial disaster management authority, the outlet reported Monday morning. (RELATED: Deluge Kills At Least 57 People In Yemen, UN Says)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Pakistan recorded that 7,535 Pakistanis were displaced by the monsoon and that 2,170 of those internally displaced persons were living in a relief camp set up by a local disaster management organization.

Flash floods triggered by the latest spell of monsoon rains flooded streets in Pakistan and blocked a key highway in the north, officials said Monday, as the death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 209 since July 1. https://t.co/9djYyzQefy — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2024

Zaheer Ahmed Babar, a senior official at Pakistan Meteorological Department, told the AP that the monsoon rain is slated to continue throughout the week and authorities are evacuating affected populations to safer places. Authorities also said that some bridges were damaged and there are efforts to clear an important highway that was blocked by landslides from the rough weather.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Government of the Punjab issued a flash flood alert Saturday, warning that there would be “widespread thunder storm rain of Moderate to Heavy intensity with Scattered Very Heavy and Isolated Extremely Heavy falls” in the area. The notice also warned that “Medium to Heavy Level Flash Flooding” was expected.

پی ڈی ایم اے پنجاب کا جنوبی پنجاب میں فلیش فلڈنگ کا الرٹ جاری

ڈیرہ غازی خان، ملتان اور بہاولپور ڈویژن میں شدید بارشوں اور اربن فلڈنگ کا خدشہ!

ڈی جی پی ڈی ایم اے پنجاب عرفان علی کاٹھیا کی انتظامیہ کو الرٹ رہنے کی ہدایات جاری! #ndma #govtofpunjab #cheifminister @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/aDa7zgcE8O — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) August 17, 2024

“Special measures have been taken for relief. The public is requested to stay away from the natural paths of rivers and mountains,” PDMA Punjab tweeted in Urdu.

وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب محترمہ مریم نواز شریف کی ہدایات پر پی ڈی ایم اے نے رود کوہیوں کے اطراف عوام کے تحفظ ریسکیو اور

ریلیف کیلئے خصوصی اقدامات کیے ہیں۔

عوام الناس سےالتماس ہےکہ رود کوہیوں کے قدرتی راستوں سے دور رہیں۔#StayAlertStaySafe #FloodAlert

@GovtofPunjabPK @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/k4dauGGdzN — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) August 18, 2024

Punjab, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Sindh, are among the hardest hit provinces from the monsoon. The monsoon season typically runs from July to September.