Video Captures Reckless Teen Allegedly Hitting Cop, Leading NYPD On Rooftop Chase

A teenager allegedly struck a police officer Sunday before leading the NYPD on a rooftop chase, as seen on a video released by authorities.

A high-stakes chase took place in New York, when 19-year-old Keyah Richardson, driving an alleged stolen white sedan, allegedly struck a police officer and led NYPD on a rooftop pursuit. A video captured the incident on NYPD bodycam footage, which began around 5 p.m. Sunday. NYPD officers attempted to arrest Richardson after identifying the vehicle as stolen, according to the New York Post.

Your Community Response Team officers risk their lives on a daily to reduce crime in NYC. During an attempted car stop of a stolen vehicle, this dangerous criminal decided to not only jeopardize the life of these officers, but the public.

Bodycam footage shows officers commanding Richardson to stop, with one officer drawing his weapon as Richardson maneuvered the sedan onto the sidewalk, narrowly missing a pedestrian. The situation escalated quickly as Richardson accelerated, pinning an officer between the sedan and a parked car, before fleeing the scene. (RELATED: Police Body Cam Shows Desperate 12-Year-Old Son Recruiting Help To Save Mother)

Richardson’s attempt to escape did not stop there. He drove several blocks, hitting multiple vehicles, then abandoned his car and led police on foot, according to NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry. The chase continued across various obstacles, including a climb up to the number 7 train line, through streets, up a ladder and across rooftops.

The pursuit reached a climax when Richardson, trapped on the second rooftop, was commanded to lie down by pursuing officers. Despite his protests of innocence, he was arrested with the support of NYPD’s Aviation Units and the Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

Richardson faces nearly a dozen charges, including attempted aggravated murder and vehicular assault. This marks his first arrest, according to police records, New York Post reported. The injured officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.