Wild Weather Causes Chaos On Coasts As New York City Gets Walloped

Torrential downpours and chaotic ocean currents wreaked havoc in recent days, leading to flight cancellations and flooded streets Sunday in New York City.

Travelers across the east coast were stranded Sunday as heavy rains swamped rail lines and roadways from New York to Philadelphia, according to ABC6 and the New York Police Department (NYPD). Beaches across New Jersey were closed as thunderstorms rolled through, with lifeguards reportedly having to make at least 17 rescues Sunday over strong rip currents.

“Significant flooding” hit NYC, with parts of Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens experiencing standing water or full road closures due to rising waters. Images shared on social media showed the 86 Street tunnel turned into a river. Other footage showed water pouring into subway stations and through Chelsea Market.

HEAVY FLOODING! Please avoid the 86 street transverse. pic.twitter.com/j5Z7OSE202 — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) August 19, 2024

LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport experienced flight disruptions throughout Sunday, with NYPD warning similar scenarios were likely at JFK, the New York Post reported. As much as five inches of rain fell throughout the tristate area, with an inch landing in Central Park.

Similar figures were reported in Ontario, Canada, with footage showing travelers attempting to drive through flooded streets. (RELATED: ‘Twisters IRL’ Trailer Will Make Time Stand Still Around You)

In Connecticut, flash flooding turned some areas into something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage shared on social media showed the moment a man rescued an amputee and his dog who were stranded in their vehicle as waters nearly went higher than the roof.

Drivers near Toronto Pearson International Airport drove through floodwaters on Saturday after nearly 5 inches of rain fell. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/vrDLLWwL6K — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 18, 2024

Man Rescues Amputee Motorist and Dog Stranded in Connecticut Flash Flooding. pic.twitter.com/qcO8LpDJq3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2024

Further South, what looks like a horrific storm hit Alabama on Saturday, with winds devastating a festival in Hillsboro, according to a post on Twitter. Winds reportedly reached upwards of 70 mph, raining hail the size of ping-pong balls, Fox 13 reported.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the state, as well as Georgia and the Carolinas. Experts believe the wild weather is likely caused by Hurricane Ernesto, who is (at time of writing) sitting well off the northeastern coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and New York Times. (RELATED: If You Think Close-Up Tornado Videos Are Scary, Wait Till You See What Else Is Coming…)

Footage shared on social media shows at least one iconic home along the shoreline of Rodanthe, North Carolina, being inhaled into the waves.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as Festival goers run for their lives as severe storms hits a outdoor festival as a bounce house flys through the air

⁰📌#Hillsboro | #Alabama⁰

Watch wild video of a severe storm that swept through Hillsboro, Alabama, this afternoon. Multiple Festival goers… pic.twitter.com/POd5AUZPeI — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 17, 2024

Incredible video shows the devastation of a home as it slides into the ocean. The hurricane ernesto waves destroyed the beach front. Rodanthe, NC is 300 miles from the storm but the impact still made its way to this beach front community Climate change is impacting the… pic.twitter.com/3TKSw3wqen — Brand with Bates (@brandbates) August 18, 2024

A house falls into the ocean in Rodanthe, North Carolina, as the storm surge from Hurricane Ernesto continues to build. pic.twitter.com/chcx6uN0Ew — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) August 17, 2024

As of Monday morning, Ernesto strengthened, continuing the dangerous beach conditions along the East Coast and into Canada, according to an NHC forecast. Remember to always check your local forecast before leaving the house.