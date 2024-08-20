Alicia Silverstone Appears To Eat Highly Poisonous Berry On Video

Famous actress Alicia Silverstone caused a stir on social media after posting a video Monday of herself chomping into something that fans believe is a poisonous berry.

She asked fans in the video if they had any idea what she was eating.

“I’ve discovered something and I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” the 47-year-old star said as she addressed her fans. “I just bit into it because I was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not. It’s definitely not a tomato because of its leaves.”

“So what the heck is this?” she continued, before promptly popping the berry into her mouth.

Silverstone held the unknown food item up to the camera for her 4.3 million followers to see. The berry was orange and appeared to have quite a few seeds inside of it.

She then went on to say, “I don’t think you are supposed to eat this. But it is almost like a pepper!”

She appealed to her fans once more, squinted into the camera and said, “Does anyone know what this is, I need someone to tell me, I’m in England.”

Fans immediately responded by blowing up the comment section with warnings and frantic messages of concern for the star.

Some fans cautioned her by saying the plant was a “toxic” Jerusalem Cherry and frantically asked the actress to update them to say she was ok.

Other fans made cheeky references to her starring role in “Clueless” by saying the star was “clearly clueless” about what she was doing by eating the foreign plant.

Someone wrote, “Girl! berries are either great or freaking poisonous! Don’t eat rando bush-things.”

The general consensus among fans was that Silverstone had no business biting into something if she had no idea what it was or what harm it could potentially do when ingested. (RELATED: Famous Singer Admits To Experiencing Near-Fatal Mushroom Trip)

It’s still unclear what exactly she consumed, but the berry-eating TikTok video was the last thing she posted to her TikTok account and she hasn’t issued any public comments or responses as of the time of this writing.