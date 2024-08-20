Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Makes Absolutely Absurd Claim Regarding Michael Jordan And The NBA In The 90s

Wait, what?

Anthony Edwards, the superstar of the Minnesota Timberwolves, recently popped some eyes when he made the incredibly outrageous claim that the legendary Michael Jordan was the only (yes, ONLY) player with skill in the NBA in the 1990s. (RELATED: Steve Kerr Won’t Continue As Team USA Coach. I’m Absolutely Loving The Potential Replacement In Erik Spoelstra: REPORT)

Edwards said this while choppin’ it up in an interview with the Wall Street Journal’s Lane Florsheim for a feature piece that was being done on the 23-year-old.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then,” said Edwards. “[Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

Anthony Edwards on the skill growth in the NBA 👀 (via Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal) pic.twitter.com/kucLIOGGdk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 20, 2024

Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen, Dominique Wilkins, John Stockton, Gary Payton, Alonzo Mourning, Hakeem Olajuwon, do I need to continue?

Okay, no problem.

Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Dennis Rodman …

In other words, what the hell is this dude Anthony Edwards talking about?

Just shut up and come to Miami, man.

Could Anthony Edwards end up on the Miami Heat? Dan Le Batard shares some of speculative information he’s heard that could bring Anthony Edwards to Miami. WATCH: https://t.co/vZT03dEYOB pic.twitter.com/5a1ZV1CHIk — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 8, 2024

See you soon, pimp.