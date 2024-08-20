Alaskan Hunter Gets Accidentally Shot During Bear Attack

A 32-year-old Alaskan hunter is recovering from a brown bear attack and a gunshot wound he sustained Saturday during the struggle with the beast, authorities said in a press release.

During the attack on the Resurrection Pass Trail in southern Alaska, the bear “seriously injured” the hunter, who also sustained a gunshot wound, Alaska State Troopers said. Officials are not sure who fired the shot that injured the hunter, or if the hunter’s gun accidentally discharged, ABC News reported.

A hunter is recovering after he was attacked by a brown bear and then shot amid the fray in Alaska. https://t.co/v8aiu89VpN — ABC News (@ABC) August 20, 2024

Both hunters shot at the bear, and the injured hunter was hit in the leg, Alaska Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain told Anchorage Daily News. The bear was killed during the assault by the hunting party, and the injured hunter received first aid before he was air lifted to a nearby hospital, officials said. (RELATED: Video Shows Bear Chowing Down On Gumbo Before Lunging At Concession Stand Worker)

The bear’s remains were not recovered as of Monday “due to the medical emergency and remote location,” DeSpain told Anchorage Daily News.

Resurrection Pass Trail is 39 miles long and climbs from 500 to 2,600 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The trail is located in the the Kenai mountains, “bear country” inhabited by both brown and black bears, according to Alaska.org.

“Hikers regularly report encounters with or catch sight of both species [of bear]. Having said that, the trail gets regular human traffic and does not have a reputation for unusual bear problems,” the outlet noted.