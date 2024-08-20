Bill Maher Says Trump Getting Shot Will Be ‘One Of’ His ‘Favorite Days Of 2024’

Comedian Bill Maher said Monday that 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump getting shot will be “one of” his “favorite days of 2024.”

On July 13, Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet in an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Maher told “Friend In High Places” podcast host Matt Friend that it was “so on brand” for Trump to survive while another man, 50-year-old volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed in the crowd by the shooter.

“That is gonna to be one of my favorite days of 2024,” Maher said.

“The Trump assassination attempt?” Friend said with laugher.

“Yeah. That day. Because —” Maher continued as Friend laughed again. “What?”

“That’s the clip!” Friend exclaimed.

Maher told Friend his remarks would “be different” if Trump were “killed,” stating that his survival is “so Trump.”

“It would be different if he got killed, he didn’t. No tragedy happened — well, for one guy,” he stated.

“I said that on stage that night also. A guy shoots at Trump, the guy behind him gets shot and killed. That’s so Trump. It’s just so, it’s so on brand to have the other guy — you know, he never goes to jail. He never, you know, loses money in bankruptcy. It’s always somebody else holding the bullet or the bag,” Maher said.

“But I love that day because I remember we — it was Saturday — flew to Minneapolis. I had a show that night” Maher recalled.” As soon as the car pulled up to the hotel, before we got the bags out of the back, the guy from the hotel came up and said, ‘Trump’s been shot!’ I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, but I think he’s okay!’ And he showed me the thing on the phone.”

Maher said that, when he got to his hotel room, he turned on his TV and rewrote his comedy show two hours before taking the stage. The comedian told Friend that the beginning of his routine was serious because “liberals don’t laugh at other people being shot.” (RELATED: ‘Comrade Kamala Knew Everything’: Trump Kicks Off Week Of DNC Counterprogramming)

“And the beginning of it was sort of serious,” Maher explained. “It was saying, as you were introducing the concept, there will be people who do jokes or comments of the order, ‘What a shame they missed.’ Not me. Not me.”

“You don’t fool around with this kind of thing, and it’s not funny. And it’s not right,” Maher said. “And I — nobody is more against Trump being president than me, but that is not something you fool around with, and it’s not right. And it’s — liberals don’t laugh at other people being shot even if they don’t like them.”

“So I was glad I staked my opinion on that and we got it out virally, which is great. But the other reason I said I’m glad that he’s okay is because now I can keep doing jokes about it, because I want to, and I’m going to, keep doing jokes about it,” he concluded.

The evening Trump was shot, Maher told an audience during his comedy show that it “doesn’t matter” who the Democratic Party runs as their candidate. He called Trump “the luckiest motherfucker” on Earth.