‘Tries To Get The Black Vote’: Voters Outside DNC Slam Harris’ Record, Say She ‘Doesn’t Give A F*ck’ About Them

Voters outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago ripped Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on Monday, telling an independent journalist how the vice president “doesn’t give a fuck” about black voters.

A group of black voters joined journalist Nick Shirley as he questioned attendees at the DNC about Harris’ qualifications to become president. While all three expressed support for former President Donald Trump, one woman said Harris was trying to appeal to black voters through Hollywood elites and questioning how the vice president has used her racial identity over the years. (RELATED: Trump Still Within Striking Distance In Blue State GOP Hasn’t Won in 20 Years, Despite National Harris Surge)

“It’ll be cool to see a female black, you know, she’s half black, not fully black, but it’ll be cool to see a black president, female black president. But I’m definitely voting for Trump,” one voter first told Shirley.

A second voter then jumped in to slam Harris’ past interview where she “identifies as West Indian,” stating she’s using her African American identity to pull black votes.

“Let me tell you something, she tries to get the black vote. Because if you look at her past names, and maybe 10, 15 years ago, when she’s in interviews she identifies as West Indian. The only way that she’s identified as African American is right now,” the voter told Shirley. “[She’s] doing [it] right now because she wants the voters, but she doesn’t give a fuck. Because where was she at in these past four years? And she’s vice president. What has she done for us?”

“I am gonna stand on Trump, and I’m so sorry if that may ruffle people feathers, but I have done my own research. Trump has done a lot for us, more than what the media tried to portray. They’re getting all our favorite rappers, they’re having Megan the Stallion twerk and all of that to gain [voters] because they think that that’s gonna make us vote for them, and that’s not. That will never get my vote,” the voter continued as the other voters near her could be seen agreeing.

The voter continued to call out the Democratic Party for temporarily cleaning up Chicago to have Harris in town, saying the city is still not safe due to continual crime.

WATCH:

“Let me just say one thing. Chicago’s trying to clean up all the streets so they can have Kamala come into town like we don’t have a lot of killing out here, like all of these streets right now on Michigan Avenue are not safe,” the voter continued.

“Let’s talk about that, but you guys want to clean that up. You want to board buildings up. You want to board businesses up when Kamala comes in the town to make you act like Chicago is safe and it’s not,” the voter said.

The race between Trump and Harris has tightened in recent weeks since the vice president became her party’s presumptive nominee. While Harris has gained notable support from black voters compared to President Joe Biden’s polling prior to ending his reelection bid, her appeal still falls short of former President Barack Obama’s.

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll conducted from August 14 to 16 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points found that 79% of registered black voters surveyed plan to support Harris in November. However, exit polls from the 2012 presidential election show that Obama secured 93% of the black vote in his second term.

Trump faced a mixed response after he called out Harris’ use of her racial ethnicity during a panel interview at the National Association of Black Journalists in late July. The former president stated he was unaware Harris was black until a few years ago due to her promoting her Indian heritage throughout her career.

“So, I have known her a long time indirectly, not directly very much. She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?”

