Boeing’s ‘Unmatched’ New Jets Grounded As New Structural Failure Takes Off

Boeing grounded its new 777X jets after a post-test flight inspection revealed a structural problem that could further threaten the company’s reputation barely two weeks into the company’s new helmsman’s tenure, according to reports.

Boeing discovered the thrust link structure of its third 777-9 test airplane had come off after the jet completed a five-hour-31-minute test flight from Kona Airport in Hawaii Aug. 16, The Air Current reported Monday. The structure helps mount an aircraft engine to the aircraft.

“During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” Boeing reportedly told The Air Current. “Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready.”

The incident came to light barely two weeks after Boeing’s new President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg’s assumed office Aug. 8.

Boeing’s first two 777-9 test jets also had cracks in the crucial structure, the company subsequently found, according to the outlet.

The discoveries and resultant halt to test flights have set back the launch of the new 777X airplanes, which the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had cleared for test flights, the outlet separately reported.

Boeing’s shares — which opened Monday at $180.04 — fell Tuesday to $172.10, the company’s stock information revealed. (RELATED: Things Just Got Worse For Boeing)

“The new Boeing 777X will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, unmatched in every aspect of performance … the 777X will deliver the flight experience of the future,” Boeing previously announced in a commercial for the anticipated wide-body aircraft.

The 777X jets — comprising 777-8 and -9 — derive from the 777 family of Boeing airplanes and were touted as improvements on the 777 and the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing “clearly [has] a lot of work to do in restoring trust,” Ortberg admitted in his message to the company’s employees.

The company reportedly agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud Jul. 7 over its two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.

An infamous door plug blowout in midflight Jan. 5 numbers among a series of air safety incidents that beleaguers the company.

Whistleblowers, including former employee John Mitchell Barnett, later found dead Mar. 9, alleged the company compromised air safety standards.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft took two astronauts to space Jun. 5 after delays but developed faults and left the astronauts stranded, potentially until 2025.

“[E]veryone wants us to succeed,” Ortberg said in part in his message.