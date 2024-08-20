Deion Sanders’ Special Teams Coach Trevor Reilly Unexpectedly Quits On Him Just Before The New Season: REPORT

Woah … what’s going on in Boulder?

Trevor Reilly, a former NFL linebacker and now special teams coach for Deion Sanders’ Colorado, unexpectedly resigned from his post with the Buffaloes. And he did so right before the program kicked off their fall camp, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

It’s not known why he quit nor is there any other information available. (RELATED: Connor Stalions Hilariously (And Literally) Runs From The Media On The First Day Of His New High School Gig: REPORT)

For the past 20 months, Reilly was the special teams coordinator for Colorado, according to BroBible.

In 2018, Reilly started his coaching career at Utah, his alma mater, as a graduate assistant. In 2021, he was given his first full-time gig by Sanders when he was the head coach of Jackson State. Then in 2023, that’s when Reilly joined up with Coach Prime in Boulder.

The Buffaloes kicked off their fall camp July 28. By that time, Reilly was no longer working for the program.

Colorado staffer Trevor Reilly, who oversaw special teams, is no longer with the program, per a source, who wouldn’t comment on whether Reilly resigned or was let go. Reilly’s departure opened the spot for George Helow, who was hired last week. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) August 20, 2024

I hope my vibe is wrong, but I have a strong feeling it’s gonna be another bad season for Colorado.

You’ve got Coach Prime out here yappin’, his son Shedeur out here flexin’ and now we have coaches out here resignin’ … not good, not good.