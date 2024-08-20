Editorial

Deion Sanders’ Special Teams Coach Trevor Reilly Unexpectedly Quits On Him Just Before The New Season: REPORT

BLOG
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 28: General view of Colorado Buffaloes game helmets on the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium before the game between the Buffaloes and the Utah Utes on November 28, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Woah … what’s going on in Boulder?

Trevor Reilly, a former NFL linebacker and now special teams coach for Deion Sanders’ Colorado, unexpectedly resigned from his post with the Buffaloes. And he did so right before the program kicked off their fall camp, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

It’s not known why he quit nor is there any other information available. (RELATED: Connor Stalions Hilariously (And Literally) Runs From The Media On The First Day Of His New High School Gig: REPORT)

For the past 20 months, Reilly was the special teams coordinator for Colorado, according to BroBible.

In 2018, Reilly started his coaching career at Utah, his alma mater, as a graduate assistant. In 2021, he was given his first full-time gig by Sanders when he was the head coach of Jackson State. Then in 2023, that’s when Reilly joined up with Coach Prime in Boulder.

The Buffaloes kicked off their fall camp July 28. By that time, Reilly was no longer working for the program.

I hope my vibe is wrong, but I have a strong feeling it’s gonna be another bad season for Colorado.

You’ve got Coach Prime out here yappin’, his son Shedeur out here flexin’ and now we have coaches out here resignin’ … not good, not good.