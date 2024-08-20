DNC Forces Sleepy Joe To Stay Awake For The ‘700 Club’ Hour

Remember “The 700 Club?”

It was the crown jewel of televangelist Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). When it first aired in 1966, it was a massive hit. But that was a different time, and America was a far more Christian country.

After decades of mergers, CBN has now been absorbed by Freeform, formerly ABC Family. The woke network might be embarrassed about airing a Christian show, but unluckily for them, Robertson designed an air-tight contract to keep “The 700 Club” running in perpetuity.

So the network does its best to keep the show out of sight, airing it at the 11 p.m. hour — well after primetime.

What does this have to do with anything? Well, the DNC just gave Joe Biden the old 700 Club treatment.

What do you do when you have to air something but don’t want anyone to see it?

You air it — or let it stumble onto stage — at 11:30 p.m.

First, the powers-that-be pushed Biden out of the presidency. Then they anointed Kamala Harris as the new nominee. Voters are excited for Harris, and the DNC power brokers want it to stay that way. While it would be strange for him to not show up at all to the convention, the goal now is to keep Biden out of sight and out of mind as much as possible. Hence letting him ramble on long after most Americans have gone to bed.

So besides being ancient, Biden has something else in common with “The 700 Club.” You might remember them fondly, but you’re hardly ever going to see them these days — unless you wake up in the middle of the night and turn on the TV.