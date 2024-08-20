CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings on Tuesday accused President Joe Biden and others at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) of advancing falsehoods about former President Donald Trump’s support of Project 2025.

Biden suggested Project 2025 is part of Trump’s platform during his Monday late-night DNC address, despite the former president and his campaign denying he is in favor of the document. Jennings, on “CNN Newsroom,” noted Trump has disavowed Project 2025 after host Abby Phillip said the DNC is attempting to convince its audience the former president is linked to the document.(RELATED: Kamala Plots To Distance Herself From Biden Days After KJP Called Them ‘Critical Partners’)

‘Fabricated Reality’: CNN’s Scott Jennings Accuses Biden, DNC Of Promoting ‘Lies’ About Trump Supporting Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/F4s3mGOFv1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 20, 2024

“They had Mallory McMorrow, that [Michigan] state legislator who kind of became a social media star, come out with a giant book that said Project 2025 on it and they’re going to make that a theme every day of this convention,” Phillip said. “So there’s a positive message of freedom, but they’re also really trying to hang that giant book, Project 2025, around Donald Trump’s neck. And they have a captive audience for it.”

“Yeah, and an audience willing to buy a bunch of lies. I mean, Donald Trump has disowned this. He has no part of it,” Jennings said. “He has his own agenda. Throughout all the speeches, there were attacks on Donald Trump that are not rooted in reality, but this convention wants to hear it. What was amazing to me about the whole night, and particularly Joe Biden’s speech, is just what a fabricated reality he lives in, and what a fabricated reality they want their base to live in, because the reality is this is not Trump’s agenda. They come out with this massive cartoonish oversized prop. But the whole point is to make the whole crowd of people believe something that’s not true.”

McMorrow took the DNC stage Monday while holding a massive book with the cover of Project 2025, calling it a “plan to turn Donald Trump into a dictator,” according to Detroit Free Press.

“I want to tell you about just one aspect of #Project2025 — its plan to turn Donald Trump into a dictator…But that’s not who we are. Because we believe in a government of the people, by the people and FOR THE PEOPLE!” @MalloryMcMorrow TORE IT UP at #DNC2024 #DNCConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/LeBTswkbth — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) August 20, 2024

Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts told the Daily Caller in July that Project 2025 is supposed to be a “restaurant menu” to help the next Republican president to choose policy and personnel. Trump has asserted he has no knowledge of Project 2025 and that he has no involvement in it, even criticizing some of the document’s contents.

Project 2025’s leader, Paul Dans, stepped down in July as he had always intended to, the Caller reported.

“Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign— it will not end well for you,” Trump campaign senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita wrote in a statement.

