The co-hosts of “Fox & Friends” said on Tuesday the Democratic National Convention (DNC) intentionally scheduled President Joe Biden’s speech at an unusually late hour to hide him from the public.

Biden began his speech at 11:25 p.m. EDT and finished at 12:18 a.m., running over 30 minutes behind the DNC’s initial schedule. The co-hosts alleged the DNC wanted as few Americans as possible to view his speech following his disastrous performance at the June 27 debate.

“Here’s the thing, the reason it ran so late, according to the organizers, was because of the raucous applause. I’ve got news for you, when you’re putting together something, you plan an applause. They pushed him out of prime time,” co-host Steve Doocy said. “They did not want him to be on … They wanted him only seen in little clips this morning, the day after, as we talk a little bit about it more. They’re gonna get exactly what they want. They put him on at 11:28 [p.m.] which is when they normally run old sitcoms on syndication.”

“A lot of people thought they were gonna watch ‘I Love Lucy,'” co-host Brian Kilmeade added.

‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Hosts Say DNC Intentionally Put Biden On Late In Attempt To Hide Him pic.twitter.com/V2vPwq9GFX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 20, 2024

Biden’s speech was initially scheduled to take the stage at 9:50 p.m. CDT which would have started at 10:50 p.m. for east coast viewers. Convention officials said the delays occurred due to the prolonged applause as speakers arrived onstage, according to NewsNation.

“Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people,” one convention official said, according to NewsNation. “We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage.”

Co-host Lawrence Jones said he could not stay up for Biden’s speech and watched it the next morning. He further noted the participants at the DNC cried tears of joy because Biden exited the race. (RELATED: Democrats Shove Biden Out Of DNC Primetime For Last Gasp Of Presidency)

“What are you guys crying for? You guys lied for all these years and you’re crying? It’s the American people who should be crying,” Jones said. “And they were not celebrating him from the sense of, ‘Joe, you’ve done a good job, we love you, Joe.’ They love that he got out of the race. That they forced him out of the race. This wasn’t a cheerful celebrating of the job he’s done for America during his presidency, this was a coup that they celebrated. But it was a coup that they all knew about it!”

Doocy added Vice President Kamala Harris will be given an earlier time slot because they want her to be seen.

The DNC stacked a number of speakers to take the stage before Biden, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maryland Rep. Jaime Raskin and first lady Jill Biden.

Former President Barack Obama’s speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention happened at 10:57 p.m. EDT on July 28, 2016.

Biden’s debate performance casted doubts among his fellow Democrats that he could defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 general election. A total of 36 congressional Democrats called on the president to drop out of the race, as well as independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, which ultimately led the president to drop out and endorse Harris on July 21.

