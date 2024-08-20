Golf Fans Prove That They’re Some Of The Best In The World In Viral Video

This is absolutely fantastic.

And on top of that, the PGA Tour might have just cracked the code in terms of next-level content.

Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen both sports leagues and franchises give an incredible amount of access to fans. And over that decade, it’s normally been athletes and coaches getting mic’d up during games, which has given fans the opportunity to see what exactly is happening with their favorite players and teams. (RELATED: Donald Trump’s Granddaughter, Kai, Announces Commitment To University Of Miami Where She Will Play Golf)

But like everything in life, it’s gotten a bit stale as we get more and more spoiled as a society. We’re so used to it that we expect it now.

Well, the PGA Tour might have figured out the perfect fix for this problem: By mic’ing up fans and listening to them chop it up.

Oh yeah, the glory is real.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

Damn, I love golf … I’m so grateful for the day that itch came into my life (not that long ago actually) and it’s never faded since then. Golf is too beautiful of a game for that anyways.

Now that I’m a proud owner of a PlayStation 5, I was able to purchase “EA Sports PGA Tour” and I’ve gotta say the game is absolutely amazing. Not only is it entertaining, but I’ve learned so much about golf already and it’s even made my daughter a better golfer in terms of IQ.

This golf thing just gets better and better, ladies and gentlemen.