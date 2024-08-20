Israel Recovers Bodies Of Six Hostages From Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that they had recovered six hostages, whom Hamas abducted Oct. 7, from Khan Yunis in Gaza.

The deceased hostages were Alex Dancyg, 75, Yagev Buchshtav, 35, Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, Nadav Popplewell, 51 and Avraham Munder, 78, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF presumed Munder was still alive. (RELATED: Israeli Forces Recover Body Of Hostage In Gaza: REPORT)

The IDF declared Dancyg, a Holocaust educator and farmer, and Buchstav’s deaths back in July and Peri, Metzger and Popplewell’s in June.

“The rescue operation was enabled by precise intelligence from the ISA [Israel Security Agency], intelligence units and the IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostage Headquarters. We will continue to operate in order to return all of the remaining hostages back home. Our hearts are with the families of these victims of Hamas’ terrorism,” the IDF wrote in a statement on social media.

Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry’s bodies were rescued from the Khan Yunis area in Gaza. They were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7. The rescue operation was enabled by precise intelligence from the ISA, intelligence… pic.twitter.com/SNIOlxHH1G — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 20, 2024

“Our hearts ache for the terrible loss. My wife Sara and I send our condolences from the bottom of our hearts to the dear families. I would like to thank the brave fighters and commanders of the IDF and Shin Bet for their bravery and determined action,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

הלילה השיבו כוחותינו את גופותיהם של שישה מחטופינו שהוחזקו בידי ארגון הטרור הרצחני חמאס: אברהם מונדר ז״ל, אלכס דנציג ז״ל, חיים פרי ז״ל, יגב בוכשטב ז״ל, יורם מצגר ז״ל ונדב פופלוול ז״ל. לב כולנו דואב על האובדן הנורא. רעייתי שרה ואני מוסרים את תנחומינו מעומק לבנו למשפחות היקרות.… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 20, 2024

The IDF has opened an investigation to determine the cause of death of the hostages, The Times of Israel reported.