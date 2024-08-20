‘Take A Punch For The Children’: CNN Host Asks Nancy Pelosi If She Has ‘Bad Blood’ With Biden

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, joined by co-host Dana Bash, asked Nancy Pelosi ahead of President Joe Biden’s DNC speech Monday evening if she and the president have “bad blood.”

Following his poor debate performance against 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on June 27, top Democrats including Pelosi reportedly imposed pressure on Biden behind the scenes to get him to step aside. The president insisted he was fit for a second term for more than three weeks before announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 election on July 21.

Tapper, who hosted the debate with Bash, asked Pelosi hours before the president took the stage whether there is a rift between her and Biden.

“It does seem like there’s some residual bad blood or resentment, and I’m wondering if you’ve spoken to him, and what your response is to that,” Tapper inquired.

“Sometimes you just got to take a punch for the children,” Pelosi responded, causing Tapper to chuckle.

“That’s what you’re doing right now? You’re just gonna take the punch for the children?” Tapper asked.

“Who’s punting right now?” Bash chimed in.

Amused, Pelosi told the CNN hosts with a grin that she doesn’t know and suggested maybe Tapper was “throwing the punch” now. (RELATED: ‘He’s A Brilliant Guy’: Donald Trump Says Elon Musk May Have A Role In His Administration)

“I’m not! I would never,” Tapper joked.

Pelosi emphatically reminded the CNN hosts that Biden “made the decision for the country” to drop his reelection bid.

“My concern was not about the president. It was about his campaign,” Pelosi told Tapper and Bash.

Moments after stepping aside in late July, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to become his party’s official nominee on Thursday.