Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Officially Divorcing

Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on the exact date of their second wedding anniversary.

Lopez filed the legal documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Tuesday, according to TMZ. The famous actress and singer reportedly filed pro per, which means that she filed the documents herself, without an attorney. Speculation about the end of their marriage has gripped the headlines for several weeks.

The former celebrity couple were spotted separately from one another on a number of occasions, and rumors of their impeding split were widely circulating. The date of Lopez’ filing is symbolic, as it is the date she and Affleck hosted a large wedding ceremony in Georgia in 2022, according to TMZ.

Lopez and Affleck were reportedly legally married Jul. 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, before throwing their celebrity-studded wedding reception. Lopez’ court filing listed the official date of their separation as Apr. 2024, according to TMZ.

The documents filed in court reportedly did not indicate whether or not there was a prenup in place between Aflleck and Lopez. Lopez waived spousal support and requested the judge deny Affleck such support as well, according to TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation reported that a prenup did not exist between them, which would suggest that the earnings and profits that both stars made during their two years of marriage would become community property, according to TMZ.

Such projects would include Affleck’s role in “Air” and “Hypnotic,” as well as his work as a producer on “The Instigators” and the work he put into “The Accountant 2,” which just finished filming in recent days.

Lopez also executed a number of big projects during her marriage to Affleck, including “Shotgun Wedding,” “The Mother,” “This Is Me…Now” and “Atlas,” to name a few.

There are no custody issues between them as they did not have biological children together, TMZ noted. However, inside sources reported that there is still some unsettled business between Affleck and Lopez in regards to the sale of their marital home in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘West Wing’ Star Joshua Malina’s Marriage Ends After 28 Years)

This marks the end of Lopez’ fourth marriage and Ben’s second.