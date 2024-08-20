Biden Is Almost Indistinguishable From Creature Who Got You Know What Clipped Off

What do President Joe Biden and Theon Greyjoy from “Game of Thrones” have in common?

They’ve both been castrated by evil megalomaniacs.

In Theon’s case, he was tortured at the hands of the bloodthirsty bastard Ramsay Bolton. Ramsay, who took pleasure in flaying his victims alive, was delighted to chop off Theon’s “favorite toy” and turn him into a beaten dog. Eventually, Theon turned into Reek, a stinking, sniveling creature who did whatever his master said.

Biden’s case might be figurative; the Democratic Party didn’t have to chop anything off. Yet they took no less pleasure turning him into a Reek.

First, the power brokers in the Democratic Party bullied Biden off the presidential ticket. They offered carrots at first, but soon turned to sticks.

So Biden bowed out in a bizarrely magnanimous speech, refusing to cast stones at the uppity handlers who unceremoniously ended his 50-year political career.

With Biden out of the way, the same people then anointed Kamala Harris as his successor. You know, the very same woman who once implied he was a vicious racist.

And to add insult to injury, the powers-that-be then gave Biden the graveyard speaking slot at the DNC. He took the stage around 11:30 p.m. and droned on until well past midnight. It would have been a pain to listen to so late — if anyone bothered to stay up.

That of course was the point. The Democratic Party wants to keep Biden out of sight and out of mind. And there’s no better way to do that than ensure the President never sees a prime time spotlight again.

They don’t care that it was a huge insult and embarrassment to a man who, until a few minutes ago, they declared the savior of the republic. But apparently Biden doesn’t care either.

He played the role of gracious elder statesman. He pretended he harbored no ill will, that there was no bad blood between him and all the party insiders that stabbed him in the back. He simply touted his so-called accomplishments and reaffirmed that “it’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president.”

Only a shell of a man could go along with such an insult to his honor and legacy. But Biden’s no longer really a man. The Democratic Party saw to that. There’s only so much abuse a man can take and still come out in one piece.

“You don’t look like a Joe Biden anymore. That’s the name of a President. But you’re not a President, are you? You’re just meat. Stinking meat. You reek.”

“What’s your name?”

“R-r-reek. My name is Reek.”