Top Staffer For Democratic Senator Goes Rogue, Perfectly Encapsulates Why Younger Generation Doesn’t Get It

Democrats are always down to trample some long-held American norms. Usually, however, it’s a strategic move to shore up party power and unity.

Well, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s communications director has had enough of the old ways — which she made clear by throwing her boss under the bus.

Speaking with a reporter from The Free Press, Fetterman staffer Carrie Adams said, “I don’t agree with him” on Israel and Gaza.

“I have a sense that his international views are a lot less nuanced than my generation, because when he was growing up, it was might makes right, and for my generation and younger who, of course, are the ones protesting this, they have a much more nuanced view of the region,” Adams continued.

Translated from passive aggressive millennial-girlspeak, this amounts to calling her boss both stupid and villainous.

It’s one thing for purple-haired activists to rant like this about a public figure. It’s quite another for a staffer to say it about her boss; her job is literally to make him look good. As The Free Press reporter noted, “This was the first time I’d ever encountered anyone . . . criticizing ‘the principal.'”

Adams’ miscalculation reveals everything wrong with her generation.

Most obviously, she’s wrong on a professional level: you don’t throw your boss under the bus like this and expect to keep your career, let alone your current job. Only an entitled narcissist would feel she has the right to speak so blatantly out of turn.

She’s wrong on a practical level as well. If her secret agenda for working with the Dems is to drag the party farther to the left, then she made a strategic error by showing her hand. The best move, as the far-left has long understood, is to play the long game: quietly infiltrate the institutions and push the establishment to the left without giving them any controversy to bristle at. The younger generation is not as patient as their activist forebears, however, and can’t help but get over their skis.

And of course, she’s wrong on a moral level. Younger generations have been so immersed in moral relativism and Western self-hatred that they can no longer even judge right from wrong. The Israel-Hamas war is not a matter of “might makes right.” It’s a war between the triumphs of civilization and the forces of savagery and depravity that would destroy everything the Western world has built.

Young liberals have chosen the wrong side.