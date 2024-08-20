Kevin James Has An Incredibly Grade-A Appearance At New York Mets Game

Much better than Hawk Tuah!

She recently threw the first pitch at a New York Mets game, but legendary actor and comedian Kevin James completely overshadowed that with his appearance.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Mets had James throw out the ceremonial first pitch, with the “King of Queens” superstar putting on an absolute show while up at the mound. And on top of that, my man was straight up Americana before New York’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles. (RELATED: Austin Riley’s Brutal Injury Is Such A Massive Blow To The Atlanta Braves In Such A Crucial Part Of The Season)

A die-hard fan of the Mets, James went all out for his showing in Queens.

Following his first pitch that was more comical than anything, James hyped up the Citi Field crowd that only “Doug” knows how to.

“God Bless America. God bless our troops. God bless the New York Mets, and gentlemen, let’s play ball!” yelled James while on the microphone.

WATCH:

Kevin James threw out the first pitch before tonight’s Mets-Orioles game ▶ @COZITV pic.twitter.com/GxCoRdMFLd — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 21, 2024

Kevin James actually did the thing before the Mets game tonight 💀 pic.twitter.com/dbP574opIR — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2024

James also got involved in the action of the game as well, giving a little commentary when Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez almost hit a fourth-inning home run.

Kevin James is a national treasure 😂 pic.twitter.com/i5RiuHShU6 — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2024

Such a legend, for his whole career and being able to kiss my ultimate crush Leah Remini so much throughout.

Get ’em, big dawg!