Kwame Brown Slams Political Gatekeepers For Pressuring Voters Toward VP Harris

Kwame Brown voiced criticism Monday of what he perceives as undue pressure from Black celebrities to support Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

In a rant that went viral on social media, Brown criticized these celebrities for what he sees as their efforts to shame Black Americans into voting for Harris based solely on her race, rather than her policies or their personal convictions. Brown took particular issue with comments made by comedian Steve Harvey, a comment Brown felt trivialized the serious implications of political decisions.

WATCH: Ex-NBA Player Kwame Brown just WENT OFF on black celebrities getting PAID to pressure other black people to vote for Kamala Harris because she’s a “black woman” “[Kamala] is not paying nobody bills with her skin color,” 😂😂 “She is not going to help get your bills paid… pic.twitter.com/K0YbawX7fq — George (@BehizyTweets) August 19, 2024

“You alley-ooping Americans to this dummy that’s not going to give them anything, but gave Asian [Americans] $26 billion? This isn’t basketball, Steve Harvey, this is politics,” Brown said. “And politics decides people’s life. Politics decides where you’re going to live, how good you’re going to live in that area, the rules you’re going to live up under and the school system. Everything is decided by politics.” (RELATED: ‘Tries To Get The Black Vote’: Voters Outside DNC Slam Harris’ Record, Say She ‘Doesn’t Give A F*ck’ About Them)

“Any time you have a man jump on TV, or jump on his radio show, and coerce or tell his followers to follow or unfollow Black people that don’t like Kamala … What if the Black people were voting for Cornel West? Oh, that don’t fit his narrative,” Brown continued. “When you talk about real situations, people are not concerned with somebody being Black or not. You’re not paying nobody’s bills with your skin color. Kamala Harris is not going to help get your bills paid just ‘cause she’s Black.”

The Washington Wizards selected high school sensation Brown as their first overall pick in 2001, Fox News reported. Emerging from Glynn Academy in Georgia, Brown struggled to find his footing during his four seasons with the Wizards. His career continued with stints at the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.