Video Appears To Show Man Throw Woman Onto Freeway Traffic

Video caught the moment a man allegedly dragged a woman away from the tracks at a Pasadena, California metro station and threw her into freeway traffic, FOX11 reported Tuesday.

The woman was allegedly attacked Aug. 7 near Allen Station by Juan Flores, who has been charged with attempted murder, according to FOX11.

The victim sustained deep cuts to her face and head that necessitated staples, detectives told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘I Love DC’: Woman Crawls Home After Being Beaten, Maced And Robbed)

Video of the incident obtained by Fox 11 appears to show Flores drag the victim over the jersey barrier. He appears to beat and kick her before throwing her into the carpool lane of the 210 Freeway.

Numerous cars can be seen flashing by in the video, nearly hitting the victim as she struggles to get back to the side of the road. When the victim gets close to the side, Flores again appears to violently toss her out into the carpool lane. The suspect can then be seen walking away while the woman manages to climb back over the jersey barrier.

Detectives said the attack was unprovoked and that the victim did not the know attacker, FOX11 reported.

Los Angeles County Supervisor and Chair of the Metro Board of Directors, Janice Hahn, issued a statement addressing the attack, according to the outlet.

“The details of the attack against a woman early this morning at the Allen Station in Pasadena are disturbing and I am grateful that the victim is recovering and that the suspect is in custody,” Hand said in the statement obtained by the outlet. “Our board will need a full investigation into this incident … Our trains, buses, and stations must be safe for our riders, and we have to continue to implement safety reforms to get our system to that point.”

In June the board approved a 5-year plan to form a metro police department to counter the rising tide of violence on buses and trains, FOX11 reported.

“We’ve heard from riders who’ve been afraid just trying to take the metro home, bus operators who worried about whether they can do their job safely” Hahn said in the video. “And the status quo is unacceptable.”

Flores is being held without bail and will be arraigned Aug. 27, according to FOX11.