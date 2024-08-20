‘As Woke As You Can Possibly Get’: Mary Rooke Analyzes Harley Davidson’s Retreat From Woke Policies Amid Backlash

Daily Caller reporter Mary Rooke discussed Harley Davidson’s shift away from woke policies Friday during her appearance on Carl Higbie’s “Frontline.”

In a decisive pivot that has stirred controversy and debate, Harley Davidson announced it is abandoning several “diversity, equity and inclusion” policies, including a scoring system designed to rate businesses on LGBTQ inclusivity. Rooke weighed in on this decision in an appearance on “Frontline.”

“If you look at their recent rallies and the marketing campaigns that they tried to do, no one’s showing up to the tents,” Rooke told Higbie. “It’s probably scaring them half to death. They’re like, we don’t want to become another Home Depot or Lowe’s or, you know, tractor supply. Yeah. Bud Light, dead-in-the-water brand.”

“The problem is, is that these brands make money on the back of blue collar workers who enjoy being able to spend their hard earned money on premium brands like Harley Davidson and ride around with the jackets and, you know, really show off their bikes,” she continues. “And whenever you spit in the face of these people, it is no wonder that they’re going to stop buying your products.”

Executives at the motorcycle giant are now under intense scrutiny, as they navigate this tumultuous backlash. The CEO, previously lauded for progressive leadership, now faces accusations of promoting harmful ideologies. (RELATED: Tucker Attends Funeral Of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Founder)

“Harley Davidson, the CEO there is just as woke as you can possibly get falls into all of those different types of mind viruses,” Rooke explained. “And it’s no wonder that now they’re having a backtrack because I’m sure that they saw their dead tent over there at Sturgis rally and felt to themselves, Oh no, we are going down a bad path right now.”