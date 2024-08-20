The Most Tragic Developments In The Investigation Of Matthew Perry’s Death Revealed

The probe into the tragic death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has uncovered the depths of Hollywood’s darkest schemes.

Doctors who took an oath to better the lives of their patients ended up preying on the actor’s addiction issues and taking advantage of him, eventually causing his death. Federal agents discovered that a handful of trusted people in the actor’s life were allegedly so motivated by money that they willingly sacrificed their moral code in exchange for financial greed, and Perry paid the ultimate price. Perry was candid about his issues with addiction over the years, and instead of receiving the help he so desperately needed, he wound up in the center of a celebrity drug scheme. Multiple arrests have been made, and the case is progressing in court, but nothing can turn back the hands of time.

There was a dark web around the actor, and there’s a good chance that we’re only scratching the surface with these most recent arrests. The truth of the matter is, celebrities like Perry have an endless supply of cash flow and those that opens them up to scammers that have no regard for their safety.

Perry was legitimately receiving ketamine treatment under the care and supervision of qualified doctors. When he requested more ketamine, they rightfully declined to increase his dose. That’s when things took a turn.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez- both licensed doctors -and Jasveen Sangha, known as “The Ketamine Queen,” saw an opportunity to profit from the actor’s addiction and vulnerability, and they took it to further their own financial gain, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

They were all allegedly aware of the risks they were taking. In fact, the disregard for Perry’s life became evident through the exposure of the text messages between Plasencia and Chavez that explicitly stated their complete disregard for their actions.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plasencia allegedly wrote in one September 2023 message to Chavez, according to Department of Justice (DOJ).

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said the vials of ketamine sold to Perry cost $12, but the actor was paying $2,000.

Plasencia and Chaves have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Sangha was also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, as well as five counts of distribution of ketamine. An indictment indictment alleges that Sangha’s distribution of ketamine on Oct. 24, 2023, caused Perry’s death, according to the DEA.

Plasencia is charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

The famous actor also placed his trust in his long-time live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who was apparently aware of his ongoing struggles with addiction. Instead of looking out for Perry’s best interests, Iwamasa allegedly played a role in his death by helping him to obtain ketamine through drug brokers, and furthered his involvement by personally injecting him with ketamine, in spite of having no medical background.

Iwamasa admitted to finding Perry unconscious after ketamine use, but continued to obtain and administer the drug, and according to the DOJ, he found Perry deceased in the hot tub.

As the investigation unfolded, the feds uncovered the depths of Iwamasa’s betrayal of trust. It was discovered that he procured dozens of vials for the “Friends” star over the span of several weeks, according to the plea deal he made with the DOJ. He used multiple sources to procure the drug and aided in the purchase of more than $55,000 worth of ketamine for the star during the month leading up to his death. He has since pleaded guilty to his involvement in the crime, according to the DOJ.

One of Iwamasa’s sources, the Ketamine Queen, was exposed for having a “drug emporium” in her home. A raid conducted on her residence led to the discovery of numerous items including ketamine, cocaine, scales, legers, and multiple other drugs and drug-related items. She ultimately was found to be the one that sold the fatal dose of ketamine to Perry – and police records show this crime could have been prevented, according to the DOJ.

Sangha also sold ketamine to a 33-year-old man named Cody McLaury in 2019, and that ketamine was found to have been the cause of his death, according to the DEA. The victim’s family reached out to Sangha and notified her of his cause of death, but that didn’t stop her from continuing to distribute, and profit from her products, according to the DOJ. (RELATED: Prosecutors Allegedly Uncover ‘Ketamine Queen’s’ Luxurious Lifestyle As She Faces Charges In Murder Of Matthew Perry)

Perry was surrounded by doctors that exploited him for their own financial game, and the person that he lived with and relied upon preyed on his addiction. The web of deceit was likely woven around others as well.