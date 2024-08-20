‘Shut The F*ck Up!’: MMA Star Sean Strickland Reams Into Megan Fox, Her Trans Kids, And Machine Gun Kelly

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland revealed Megan Fox slid in his direct messages, but it wasn’t the dreamy experience he thought it would be.

The former 185lb champion clarified that Fox reached out to ream him for making fun of her children and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, while speaking on the Aug. 20 episode of the “Versus Us” podcast with Eric Nicksick. “Megan Fox DM’d me,” Strickland said. “It wasn’t that kind of DM. I’m a fan of Megan. How many times have I jerked off to you in Transformers as a kid? All fucking day long,” he quipped. “Everyone watching this has jerked off at least once to Megan Fox.”

Strickland went on to describe his exchange with the woman he once fantasized about and admitted it wasn’t a sexy exchange at all.

“So she hit me up and I was like: ‘Fame level reached,'” Strickland said. Then he realized she wasn’t impressed with him at all.

“And the message was actually kinda fucked up. It was more like: ‘Hey, my kids get bullied and I get bullied online because you said they’re tranny.’ And ‘they’re not trans, they wanna dress like rock stars,’” he said.

“And I’m just, like: ‘Sorry Megan, I’ll shut the fuck up about it.’ But I’m like: ‘You still drink blood and shit, you still do a lot of weird shit, Megan,’” Strickland quipped.

He admitted he could have approached things differently, but the moment of reflection was brief, and the MMA fighter resumed the jabs — the verbal kind.

“There is a point where I shouldn’t be making fun of your fucking kids, I get it. But it’s more MGK, bro. This motherfucking dude,” he said on the podcast.

He then explained why he got into the infamous altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas in January.

Strickland then narrated how an altercation between him and the rapper-turned-singer from Cleveland unfolded at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas.

“These slap fights, they’re all just influencer jerk-offs,” Strickland said.

Then he described what his friend Dingo said.

“So Dingo’s like ‘Hey I want you to meet this guy.’ He’s wearing, like, a vampire trench coat, has a fucking purse, painted nails, and Dingo, you know me, dude. Why would you do this? Why would you set me up?” he recalled. (RELATED: Trans Kids Are The New Fashion Accessories Among Hollywood’s Most Deranged Moms)

Strickland went on to say, “and I’m just looking at him like… I’m trying to process, and I think I just said ‘What the fuck. Like, are you a fucking gay vampire?”

The chat with Fox was obviously not what he imagined it would be.