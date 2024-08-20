Excited For The New NFL Season? Here’s A Piece Of News That Will Infuriate You And Completely Kill Your Buzz

The greed is unreal.

When football fans realized that it costs a whopping $679.99 for NFL Sunday Ticket through the Apple Store, or $739.99 if you decide to bundle in NFL RedZone, a ton of them went absolutely bonkers in anger.

The ridiculous prices were revealed by NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk, and understandably so, it set off a reaction of rage among the NFL‘s fanbase. And to nobody’s surprise, that $679.99 price tag (or $739.99) to watch through Apple TV, iPads, iPhones and other Apple devices is the highest price out of all streaming services. Because of course it is.

It was rumored in 2023 that Apple spoke with the NFL about including access to Sunday Ticket in their Apple TV+ subscription that costs just $6.99. That’s all it would’ve cost under Apple’s plan. But the NFL being the greedy brand that they are, declined. (RELATED: ‘Sign The Contract’: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Issues Official 50-Yard Challenge To US Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles)

Oh, but it gets worse.

According to a report from Courthouse News, ESPN made the suggestion to the NFL to bring down their price to $70 per month. But nope, that wasn’t good enough for the league either.

Kudos to Apple and ESPN for at least trying to bring down the Sunday Ticket price. The NFL, on the other hand, should be utterly ashamed of themselves.

Good news: You can buy Sunday Ticket via the Apple app store.

Bad news: It costs $679.99.

Worse news: With RedZone, it’s $739.99.https://t.co/PzxOMGY3AU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 20, 2024

My wife and I are over here saving up for a house … there’s no way in hell I can justify spending this much money on a TV package. (Anybody down to be my Sunday Ticket sponsor?)