‘Obsession With Death’: Tucker Carlson, Vince Coglianese Rip Into Democratic Party’s ‘Abortion Fetish’

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese discussed Monday why the Democratic Party was so fixated on abortion.

Attendees at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago had the opportunity to receive free vasectomies and free medication abortions from Planned Parenthood’s mobile health clinic just blocks away from the proceedings at the United Center, The New York Times reported.

After Carlson brought up the declining birth rate in the United States, Coglianese labeled the DNC’s initiatives for free vasectomies and abortions as part of a “death cult” and compared the practice to “death rituals” of “pagan tribal religions.”

“On my radio show, I refer to this as human sacrifice all the time because that’s what it is,” Coglianese told Carlson. “Breaking yourself of the spell of using their terminology is such a challenging thing to do because it’s everywhere. It surrounds you. It’s like every newspaper you read, every television show you watch, every social media post.” (RELATED: ‘Mental Illness Is Real’: Tucker Carlson Tears Into Democrats Still Wearing Masks Outside)



Happy DNC week. Vince Coglianese previews the grotesqueries. Includes paid partnerships. pic.twitter.com/uGsLwzAv48 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 19, 2024

Democrats often refer to abortion as “reproductive healthcare,” “reproductive freedoms” or “reproductive rights.” Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, kicked off a nationwide pro-abortion tour Jan. 22 called the “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms.”

“If you don’t use the language, you’re censored. So, it’s mind control, as you know. And so the obsession with death and advancing it as a social good is one of the most destructive things that any culture can do,” Coglianese said. “And we’re living through it. I mean, this abortion fetish is out of control.”

Vasectomy appointments in the vehicle parked near the DNC were in high demand — a waitlist formed before Monday. A Google Form was available for those seeking to reserve their spot in line for sterilization or medication abortion, but the slots appear to have been filled.